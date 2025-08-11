Adah Sharma turns cinematographer for her Naani's 'sweet 16th birthday'

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma turned cinematographer for her Naani's 'sweet 16th birthday' celebration.

The 'Hasee Toh Phasee' actress dropped a video on her X timeline, where he maternal grandmother was seen surrounded by her lovely family as she turned a year older.

The clip opened with the whole family singing 'Happy Birthday'. This was followed by some laughter and music, with people grooving to songs like 'Bareli Ke Bazaar Me' and 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye'.

Adah also incorporated a couple of glimpses from the cake-cutting ceremony in the video.

We could see some of the family members making the get-together even more memorable by sharing some fun tales.

"My Naanis sweet 16th Birthday #PartyWithPaati...Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmothers birthday bash. Here are the highlights," Adah captioned the clip.

Work-wise, Adah is on cloud nine at the moment as her film, "The Kerala Story,” won big at the 71st National Film Awards. The Sudipto Sen's directorial bagged two major honors — 'Best Director' and 'Best Cinematography'.

Spilling her excitement about the latest milestone in her professional journey, Adah told IANS: “The Kerala Story winning two national awards feels really good. This film changed my life—and knowing it touched so many others makes every tear, every risk, every controversy seem worth it.”

“I’m grateful to every soul who watched it, felt it, and stood by it. It's a reminder that truth, when told with heart, finds its way. Full credit to Vipul sir Sudipto sir and Prasanthanu sir for having the courage for making this film. I'm very greatful to them that they chose me to play the protagonist," she added.

Claimed to have been inspired by true events, the project also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, "The Kerala Story" reached the cinema halls on May 5, 2023.

--IANS

pm/