Adah Sharma on ‘Haatak’: Glad that filmmakers are seeing me in diverse characters

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The makers of ‘Haatak’ unveiled the first look of actress Adah Sharma from the upcoming crime thriller and she is glad that after The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Reeta Sanyal filmmakers are seeing her diverse characters.

Adah said: “I’m very excited to be working on Haatak. Ajay sir is a renowned ad filmmaker and this film marks his debut.”

“When I read the script and he explained his vision with such clarity I was on ! I'm also glad that after The Kerala story, Sunflower 2 and Reeta Sanyal filmmakers are seeing me in diverse characters.”

The poster features Adah in an intense avatar as Shivranjani Acharya, She is seen donning a trench coat, suit, and cap, armed with a gun symbolising the film’s raw and intense tone.

With the tagline “One Heist, No Mercy”.

Writer and Director Ajay K Sharmaa said, “With Haatak, I wanted to bring a story rooted in real incidents to the big screen in the most raw and authentic manner.”

“The film is not just about a heist, but about power, morality, and the cost of choices. Adah Sharma brings a fierce intensity to Shivranjani Acharya that perfectly captures the vision I had while writing the character.“

Directed and written by debutant filmmaker Ajay K Sharmaa, who has earlier made his mark in the ad world, Haatak is produced by 8 Pictures. The film, inspired by true events, promising a raw and hard-hitting narrative.

The shoot is set to roll out in Rajasthan and other parts of North India in a start-to-finish schedule, with the makers eyeing a big theatrical release in 2026.

Adah made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi horror film, 1920, a box office success. After the release of her romantic comedy film, Hasee Toh Phasee, she ventured into the South Indian film industry, playing the leading lady in the Telugu film, Heart Attack.

Her other major Telugu films include, S/O Satyamurthy and Kshanam. She also starred as the lead actress in the film The Kerala Story.

--IANS

dc/