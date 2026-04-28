Adah Sharma: I feel a political drama is like making ‘chai’

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who will be seen in the upcoming political drama “Governor” starring National Award-winning star Manoj Bajpayee, has talked about her take on the responsibility that comes with the genre.

Adah likened political dramas to a cup of “chai” (tea), here everyone has their own opinion.

Asked how she personally views the responsibility of being part of such a political drama narrative, Adah told IANS: “I feel a political drama is like making chai… everyone has an opinion on how it should be made.”

The actress understands her responsibility.

“My responsibility is to do my job honestly and look convincing. I think stories have power. But I also believe audiences are smart…they don’t need me to tell them what to think, they’ll decide while eating popcorn.”

The story is inspired by a real former governor who passed away recently, and the film carries a strong “national crisis” theme.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims and confirm if it’s indeed based on him. It will be released on June 12.

Governor: The Silent Saviour is presented by Sunshine Pictures. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Talking about Adah, the 33-year-old actress stepped into the world of glitz and glamour in 2008 with 1920, a horror movie. She was then seen in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando, Heart Attack, S/O Satyamurthy, and Kshanam. She shot to major fame with her work in the 2023 film The Kerala Story.

--IANS

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