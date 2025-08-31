Actress Siree Lella tells Nara Rohith: Sundarakanda reflects your heart — genuine, pure, and full of goodness!

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Actress Siree Lella, who is also the fiancee of Telugu actor Nara Rohith, has now penned an adorable post on Instagram, congratulating him and his entire unit on his just released film Sundarakanda.

The actress, who showered praises on Nara Rohith's film, called the film "clean and good" and said it reflected Nara Rohith's heart which was "genuine, pure, and full of goodness".

Siree Lella wrote, "I’m just so happy for you Nanna @rohithnara. You truly deserve this happiness and success. This movie is so clean and good, just like you. It reflects your heart—genuine, pure, and full of goodness. Watching it makes me even more proud of you because it shows the depth of who you are, both in your work and as a person."

The actress also went on to say,"Thank you @santosh_chinnapolla for everything you’ve done for Rohith. I truly appreciate how much you’ve invested, not just in the work, but in him as a brother. Thank you for being a wonderful part of our journey. Thank you @v_nimmalapudi from the bottom of my heart for creating something so special. Your vision, your passion, and the way you bring joy to your work are truly something to be admired. Congratulations to the entire #sundarakanda team."

Siree Lella then made an appeal to audiences. She wrote, "If you haven’t watched it yet, please go watch it on big screens and enjoy this heartwarming rom-com with your family and friends—packed with laughs, love, and all the good vibes

Sundarakanda, which is Nara Rohith's 20th film, has been produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP).

The film hit screens on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi. The movie will have a long weekend advantage, being a Wednesday release.

The release date poster showed Nara Rohith and his two love stories across different phases of life. It featured Nara Rohith in contrasting timelines, one alongside Sridevi Vijaykumar, capturing the innocence of first love, and the other with Vriti Vaghani, hinting at a more mature, possibly second chance at romance.

Leon James has composed the music for this film, and the first single 'Bahusa Bahusa', crooned by Sid Sriram, has turned out to be a chartbuster. The movie has cinematography by Pradeep M Varma, while Rohan Chillale is the Editor and Rajesh Pentakota is the art director. Sundeep is the executive producer of the movie.

Apart from Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, the film will also feature actors Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, comedian Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Viswant, Rupa Lakshmi, Sunaina and Raghu Babu.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Sri Harsha Emani while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi Master. Dances have been choreographed by Vishwa Raghu.

