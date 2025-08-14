Actress Shilpa Shirodkar tells Rajinikanth: Indian cinema is blessed to have you!

Chennai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who worked with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in the Hindi blockbuster 'Hum' almost 34 years ago, has now congratulated the Tamil superstar on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry, saying, Indian cinema was blessed to have him.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post, Shilpa Shirodkar, who worked alongside superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth along with Govinda in the film, said, "I had the privilege of working with Rajini Sir at the very beginning of my career, and I must say it’s a memory I will cherish forever. Thank you, Rajini Sir, for instilling in me the values of hard work, discipline, and kindness, which I still hold very close to my heart. You are truly an inspiration to me and to all of us!"

The actress, who said that she considered working alongside him an honour, added, "You rule the industry with your style and the magic you create on screen and we can't wait for what's more to come! Congratulations on completing 50 years in the industry. Indian cinema is blessed to have you. Love you always, Shilpa Shirodkar @rajinikanth #50yearsofrajinikanth #hum"

Shilpa Shirodkar is the latest to greet Rajinikanth on his landmark achievement of completing 50 years in the film industry.

Already several film industry professionals cutting across film industries have complimented the actor for his phenomenal achievement.

Actor, producer, director and Member of Parliament Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory message to his close friend and fellow actor Rajinikanth, had said, "Marking half a century of cinematic brilliance, my dear friend @rajinikanth celebrates 50 glorious years in cinema today. I celebrate our Super Star with affection and admiration, and wish #Coolie resounding global success befitting this golden jubilee.

"Helmed by the powerhouse @Dir_Lokesh, backed by the pillar of our industry Kalanithi Maran @sunpictures, enriched by the ever-inventive @anirudhofficial, and brought to life by my long-time friends #Sathyaraj, @iamnagarjuna, #AamirKhan, @nimmaupendra, and #SoubinShahir. A special cheer to my darling daughter @shrutihaasan, keep shining bright."

Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj, who has directed Rajinikanth's just released film Coolie, too had expressed gratitude to the film's lead actor Superstar Rajinikanth, for both the opportunity to direct the film and also for the conversations they had both on the sets of the film and off it.

Wishing Rajinikanth on the occasion of the actor completing 50 years in the film industry, Lokesh had said, "#Coolie will always be a special film in my journey, and the reason this film shaped up the way it did with everyone pouring their hearts and love into it is because of you, #Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir."

He went on to say, "Will forever be grateful for this opportunity, and the conversations we’ve shared both on and off the film! These are moments I will always cherish and never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for continuously inspiring all of us and hearty congratulations on completing 50 glorious years of making us love you, learn from you, and grow with you! We Love you #Thalaivaa."

--IANS

mkr/