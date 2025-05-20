May 20, 2025 7:16 PM हिंदी

Actress Ruchi Gujjar pays a powerful tribute to PM Modi’s leadership at Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Ruchi Gujjar made a striking statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 by wearing a necklace featuring India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Her bold accessory choice on the red carpet celebrated Indian pride and showcased her admiration for Modi’s leadership. Speaking about paying tribute to PM Modi at the prestigious festival, Ruchi shared, “The necklace is more than jewelry—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honor our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights.”

The beautifully crafted necklace, featuring traditional Rajasthani motifs and inspired by PM Modi’s distinctive style, brought a deep cultural and emotional significance to her red-carpet ensemble.

Her outfit—a stunning gold lehenga crafted by Roopa Sharmaa—sparkled with intricate mirror work, Gota Patti, and delicate embroidery, beautifully embodying the regal artistry of Jaipur. The gleaming gold fabric and meticulous detailing offered a contemporary take on traditional Rajasthani fashion.

To complete the look, Ruchi draped a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by Zaribari, designed by Ram, adorned with rich Zardozi and Gota Patti embellishments. This accessory paid homage to Rajasthan’s rich textile legacy and its profound spiritual ties to Indian culture. “Wearing this dupatta felt like I was draping the soul of Rajasthan,” she said.

However, it was Ruchi Gujjar’s necklace inspired by PM Modi that truly captured attention. Meticulously crafted with significance, it served as both a stylish accessory and a heartfelt tribute to patriotism.

Ruchi further explained, “Prime Minister Modi has redefined India’s image across the world. I wanted to carry that pride with me, and this necklace was my tribute to his leadership. Representing Rajasthan and India at Cannes is not just a moment for me—it’s a message to the world about who we are.”

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 13 to 24, 2025. French actress Juliette Binoche is leading the jury as the president for the main competition.

