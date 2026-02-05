February 05, 2026 3:32 PM हिंदी

Actress Raveena Ravi seeks action against individuals harassing her

Actress Raveena Ravi seeks action against individuals harassing her (Photo Credit: Raveena Ravi/Instagram)

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) Well known actress and dubbing artiste Raveena Ravi, who has delivered several memorable performances in popular Tamil and Malayalam films such as 'Love Today' and 'Maamannan', has now penned a post to the authorities on Instagram seeking protection from individuals, who she claimed had been stalking and harassing her family, friends and her for three years.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of two individuals along with some posts allegedly penned by them, the actress wrote a post that said, "PUBLIC AWARENESS: DO NOT IGNORE. I am posting this to protect my family, my friends, and myself from a stalker who has been harassing us for three years."

She further alleged, "I've stayed quiet hoping that police complaints and warnings would stop this. Unfortunately, a person named Sabarish and his twin brother continue to harass me, my family, and my friends. They use disgusting language in messages and comments, targeting not just me but also those close to me. I am deeply sorry to my friends and family who have had to deal with this because of me.We have tried the legal route, but the harassment hasn’t stopped."

The actress went on to say, "Apparently, he operates from multitudes of accounts and finds ways to stalk and harass not just me, but various other women actors and practitioners establishing made up scenarios of having 'already met', 'fixed marriage'. "

Stating that it was time to address the issue publicly, the actress said, "I request you all to: 1. Block and Report his profile. 2. Be alert if you receive any messages from him or his brother. 3. Do not engage with their comments or messages."

She further said, "Chennai is often called the safest city for women in India. I truly hope the authorities take action against such creeps to prove that this city is safe for everyone. @mkstalin @ncwindia @tnpoliceofficial @tncybercrimeoff @chennaitrafficpolice @st_brosephs."

--IANS

mkr/

