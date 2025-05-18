Actress Nikki Galrani pens adorable post for husband Aadhi on their third wedding anniversary

Chennai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Nikki Galrani on Sunday posted an adorable post for her husband, actor Aadhi, on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of their time together, Nikki wrote a heartfelt post, in which she said, "Thanks for being my best friend, my daily dose of laughter, and the one who turns all my weirdness into laughter. Three years of laughs, love, and late-night snacks we swore we wouldn’t eat — and I wouldn’t trade a single moment. You’re my safe place, my human heater, my favorite chaos and the one I wanna grow old and silly with. Happy three my Nanu."

Several other stars congratulated the couple on their third wedding anniversary. Some of those who congratulated the couple included actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Kiki Vijay.

Interestingly, the couple were among several celebrities who were spotted offering prayers at Tirupati on Sunday.

Actor Adhi wed actress Nikki Galrani in a grand ceremony in May the year 2022. In August the same year, the actor shared a cute behind the scenes video of their wedding ceremony.

Taking to X, Aadhi had then said, "Almost three months as Mr and Mrs already. Feels like yesterday. Here is a small glimpse of what our magical day looked like.A day we will cherish, forever! Much love to our families & friends who were a part of our big day and made it special. Lots more wedding madness coming your way."

The one-minute-and-36-second long video clip showcased some of the happy moments both the bride, the groom, their respective families and friends had before and during the wedding ceremony. The video had a song, sung by singers BRK and Kamalaja Rajagopal and set to tune of music director Achu Rajamani, as its background score.

