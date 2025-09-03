Actress Nandita Das invited to be on jury panel of Busan Film Festival!

Chennai, Sep 3 (IANS) Well known director, actor, writer and producer Nandita Das is all set to head to the prestigious Busan Film Festival where she will be a part of the jury panel this year.

Taking to her Instagram page to make the announcement, the actress wrote, "Excited to be back in Busan, one of my favourite film festivals in the world and the best in all of Asia. But this time I am not going as an actor, director or an awardee. I am on the jury!"

The actress, who is known for her hard hitting films, believes that her trip to the highly rated film festival will be nourishing.

Seeking to explain her feelings on the invitation to be a part of the jury, she wrote, "In the midst of many stresses of work and life, I know this experience will be a burst of creative stimulus, it’ll be nourishing. Can’t wait to watch good films in a pin drop dark hall and have the most exciting jury deliberations after. I look forward to the films, the people, the food, the conversations with other filmmakers and filmlovers…and meeting wonderful friends yet again from all over the world."

Nandita Das promised to share details of her experiences in Busan with fans back home. She said, "Will keep you posted from there. As usual it may not always be real time because it’s more consuming to live the moment. But will share all the precious nuggets for sure. The images here don’t capture my time in Busan over the years, but are a snapshot, in no particular order, of what was handy. It’s also a reminder what I can’t sadly wear again! Will save them for another occasion, in another place!

The actress, who seemed to be upbeat about her upcoming visit to Busan, thanked the festival organisers for the honour. She wrote, "Thank you @busanfilmfest for this honour. See you soon!"

