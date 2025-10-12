Actor Soori, director Vijay Milton launch the first look of Vemal's 'Mahasenha'

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Cinematographer and director Vijay Milton and actor Soori on Saturday launched the first look poster of director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan's upcoming jungle action thriller 'Mahasenha', featuring actor Vemal in the lead.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which is being produced by Marudham Productions, say that it will be a jungle action thriller that will be rooted in nature, spirituality, and forest mythology.

The first look poster, with its striking forest imagery and spiritual undertones, hints at a mystical and emotionally charged adventure.

Written and directed by Dhinesh Kalaiselvan, the film will explore the eternal conflict between divine natural forces and human greed. The story, sources say, is set deep within the forests of Gudalur, Wayanad, Kollimalai and Ooty.

Speaking about the project, Director Dhinesh Kalaiselvan said, "Mahasenha is not just a film about the jungle — it’s a story about faith, power, and the harmony between man and nature. I wanted to explore how greed disturbs this divine balance, and how spirituality restores it. Every frame of this film reflects our respect for nature and the belief that divinity exists in every living being. The forest itself is a character — alive, emotional, and powerful."

The film has been designed as a visually rich cinematic experience, combining real forest landscapes, stunning CGI artistry, and a deeply emotional human narrative.

With 90 per cent of the film having been shot in authentic forest locations, Mahasenha promises breathtaking visuals, a grand festival climax sequence, and a musical landscape that merges tribal rhythms with devotional melodies.

The film, apart from Vemal, will also feature Srushti Dange, Yogi Babu, Mahima Gupta, John Vijay, Kabir Duhan Singh, Alfred Jose, Ilakkiya, and Vijay Siyon in pivotal roles, along with Sena the Elephant, which plays a significant and symbolic part in the story.

On the technical front, the film has background score by Uday Prakash and cinematography by D R Manas Babu. Editing for the film is by Nagooran Ramasandiranand stunts have been choreographed by Ram Kumar. Dances in the film have been choreographed by Dastha and Ameer. Art Direction for the film is by V.S. Dinesh Kumar.

--IANS

mkr/