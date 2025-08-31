Actor Mahesh Babu tells son Gautham: My love is with you every step of the way!

Hyderabad, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Mahesh Babu, who, for the first time ever, has missed his son Gautam's birthday, on Sunday penned an adorable birthday wish for the teenager, saying that his love would be with him, every step of the way!

Taking to his Instagram timeline to pen the lovely birthday post, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more… Missing your birthday this year, the only one i have ever missed… my love is with you every step of the way…. Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do… keep shining and keep growing… @gautamghattamaneni"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his eagerly awaited magnum opus with S S Rajamouli, which, it is believed, has been titled Globe Trotter.

Recently, director S S Rajamouli chose to put out a major update on the eagerly awaited film that was until then being tentatively referred to as SSMB29.

Rajamouli in his post said,"Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film.

"However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make ita NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience."

Soon after Rajamouli put out this post, Mahesh Babu too put out a post on his X timeline in which he said, "Thank you for all the love… I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter"

The phrase 'GlobeTrotter' in Mahesh Babu's tweet did not go unnoticed and sparked off speculation on social media with many wondering if the film had been titled 'Globe Trotter'.

What has added strength to the speculation is a poster that has been shared by both the actor and the director that had the phrase 'Globe Trotter' on it.

The film has consistently been in the news in recent times for a number of reasons.

One of them is that actor Mahesh Babu will be seen performing all the stunts in the film himself without opting for a body double. The grapevine has it that the actor will not be opting for a body double while performing stunts in this film.

Interestingly, S S Rajamouli has chosen to work with a different cinematographer for this film instead of his favourite cinematographer K K Senthil Kumar.

A considerable portion of SSMB29, which is being made on a lavish budget, was shot at Odisha. The film, apart from Mahesh Babu, features Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran among others. The film, an action adventure with some amount of history and mythology, is expected to be released in 2027.

--IANS

mkr/