Actor Gopichand tells Prabhas on birthday: Having reached unimaginable heights, you still remain grounded!

Hyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS) Actors Gopichand, Arjun Das and Manchu Manoj joined scores of people including actors, directors, technicians, production houses and fans in greeting Pan Indian star Prabhas on the occasion of his 46th birthday on Thursday.

Telugu actor Gopichand, who was among the first to greet the 'Rebel Star' on his birthday, took to his X timeline to share his birthday wish. He wrote, "From our Telugu roots to global recognition, having reached unimaginable heights, you still remain the same humble (person) and grounded. That’s what makes you truly special, the darling of millions. Here’s to a king-size birthday, grandeur celebrations, and a year full of blockbuster moments… just like you are!HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY PRABHAS!"

Tamil actor Arjun Das, in his birthday post on X, wrote, "Many happy returns of the day #Prabhas Garu.Wishing you a great year ahead.Take care & God bless. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Actors Manchu Manoj and his brother Vishnu Manchu too greeted Prabhas on his birthday.

Manchu Manoj, in his post on X, wrote, "Happy Birthday to one of the sweetest souls I know! Wishing everyone’s darling #Prabhas Babai the very best in everything you desire today and always. You continue to own hearts with your love, kindness and silent generosity. Stay blessed forever, Rebel Star. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Vishnu Manchu, for his part, wrote, "Happy Birthday to my brother #Prabhas.You’ve always carried strength and grace, and my loyalty to you is for life. Wishing you more power, peace & thunder at the box office! Love you! Har Har Mahadev! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas."

Well known production house Vyjayanthi Movies, which produced the blockbuster 'Kalki 2898 AD', greeted Prabhas saying, "To the REBEL force who redefined an era of cinema, Happy Birthday to our Bhairava & everyone’s darling #Prabhas. The next chapter awaits, see you soon on the sets of K. #HappyBirthdayPrabhas #Kalki2898AD"

Hombale Films too greeted the Telugu star on his birthday. It wrote, "Wishing the One and Only Rebel Star, our dearest #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday! Your humility off-screen, and your unmatched intensity on-screen, continue to inspire millions.Here’s to creating more cinematic magic and unforgettable action-packed moments, together! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas"

