Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites Kamal Haasan to be a part of it

Chennai, June 27 (IANS) The prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which presents the Oscar Awards each year, has now extended an invitation to one of Indian cinema's iconic stars Kamal Haasan to join it.

The Academy has extended invitations to 534 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to motion pictures to join it this year and Kamal Haasan is one among them.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said,“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Actor, producer Kamal Haasan's name figured in the list under the section actors. The Academy listed his films 'Vikram' and 'Nayakan' next to his name.

Kamal Haasan is the second Indian actor to have so far received an invite from the Academy until now. The first actor to have received an invite was actor Suriya, who received it in the year 2022.

In a statement, the Academy pointed out that its membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification was conducted by sponsorship and not by application.

"Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission. In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors," it said.

Membership selection, the Academy claimed, was based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

It pointed out that of the 2025 invited class, 41 per cent were women, 45 per cent belonged to underrepresented communities, and 55 per cent were from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

"There are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners among the invitees," it said.

