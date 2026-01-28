Abraham completes Aston Villa return from Besiktas

London, Jan 28 (IANS) England striker Tammy Abraham has completed a move back to Aston Villa from Besiktas, signing a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League title contenders.

The 28-year-old returns to English football for the first time since joining Roma in 2021. Abraham had been on loan at Besiktas, but the Turkish club activated their 11 million pounds purchase option from Roma on Monday. It was reported that Villa would pay Besiktas a fee of 21 million euros to secure his transfer, reports Xinhua.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has been searching for additional striking options to support Ollie Watkins and has maintained a long-standing interest in Abraham. The forward previously spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Villa, playing a key role in their promotion from the Championship with 26 goals in 40 appearances.

"Some clubs play a big part in your journey and stay with you," Abraham said.

"I've scored goals, faced challenges, and grown as a player and as a man. I'm back at Aston Villa, ready to work and give everything," he added.

Abraham was an integral part of the Villa side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19, netting 25 league goals and scoring the crucial penalty in the shoot-out win over West Bromwich Albion that took the club to the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

His goalscoring exploits that season saw him become the first Villa player since Andy Gray in 1976/77 to hit the back of the net 25 times in a campaign.

After leaving Villa Park, he went on to win the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before helping AS Roma lift the UEFA Europa Conference League.

As part of the deal, teenage Villa midfielder Yasin Ozcan, who has been on loan at Anderlecht this season, will join Besiktas.