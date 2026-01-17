Abhishek defines the way this Indian team wants to play T20 cricket, says Bangar

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma represents the fearless brand of cricket the side wishes to play at next month's T20 World Cup, said former batting coach Sanjay Bangar

India will defend their ICC Men's T20 World Cup title when their campaign gets underway against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7. Abhishek, 25, has emerged as a key component in India playing an ultra-aggressive brand of T20 cricket.

In 2025, he became the top-ranked batter in the format as per the ICC rankings by amassing 859 runs. "Abhishek Sharma defines the way this Indian team wants to play in the T20 format. A fearless and aggressive brand of cricket is only possible with a player like Abhishek Sharma," said Bangar on JioStar.

Former India batting all-rounder Suresh Raina highlighted that the flamboyant Abhishek’s range of shots makes him a standout batter in the line-up. "I think his bat swing, the way he hits sixes off spinners while staying in his crease, the way he plays through the covers, and the drives he hits off full balls all stand out. He uses his feet really well and is a strong hitter straight down the ground," he said.

Ex-India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara feels Abhishek’s versatility sets him apart from other traditional top-order players who rely heavily on leg-side scoring. "He is a really versatile player. Often, we have seen that top-order batters are dominant on the leg side.

“But Abhishek plays equally well on the off side as well and shows intent from the first ball itself, trying to hit a four or a six. He picks the length really well and has a huge variety of shots," he said.

