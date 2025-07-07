July 07, 2025 8:09 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Bachchan recollects shooting for 'Kaalidhar Laapata' in 2 degree celsius wearing kurta-pyjama

Abhishek Bachchan recollects shooting for 'Kaalidhar Laapata' in 2 degree celsius wearing kurta-pyjama

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is receiving a great response for his work in the recently released streaming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, has shared that he once shot for a sequence in chilling winter with no thermals but a normal kurta-pyjama in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

In the film, Abhishek delivers one of his most restrained yet powerful performances. And one of the film’s most unforgettable moments wasn’t even in the script. The scene in question was performed impromptu.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said, “We were shooting by the river early morning in January — it was 2 degree celsius. I was in just a kurta-pyjama. No thermals, no heaters — just this biting breeze cutting through you. I was shivering uncontrollably, but the camera kept rolling. We didn’t cut. That take stayed. Strangely, it became one of the most powerful moments in the film”.

"Sometimes the best scenes are the ones you don’t rehearse. You just show up, stay present, and let the moment take over”, he added.

The film is set against the beauty and chaos of the rural heartland, and follows the story of a middle-aged man, abandoned by his family, who sets off on an unexpected journey of healing and rediscovery with an 8-year-old orphan, Ballu.

The film is directed by Madhumita, and is an intimate road drama laced with heartbreak, unlikely tenderness, and raw, unscripted truth, some of which emerged spontaneously on set.

Abhishek said, "What I love about Madhumita’s direction is that she lets life happen. She doesn’t over-orchestrate. The cold, the silence, the real reactions — they all found their place in that shot. You couldn’t have performed it better if you tried”.

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is available to stream on ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Diksha Dagar finishes 63rd as amateur Lottie Woad wins 2025 Women’s Irish Open at Carton House in Kildare (Ireland). Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Diksha finishes 63rd as amateur Lottie Woad wins Irish Open

Abhishek Bachchan recollects shooting for 'Kaalidhar Laapata' in 2 degree celsius wearing kurta-pyjama

Abhishek Bachchan recollects shooting for 'Kaalidhar Laapata' in 2 degree celsius wearing kurta-pyjama

Yograj Singh lauds Shubman Gill’s leadership after India’s historic victory in Edgbaston Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Yograj Singh lauds Shubman Gill’s leadership after India’s historic Edgbaston win

Indian astronomers find tiny loops in Solar Corona, to decode Sun's hidden explosive secrets

Indian astronomers find tiny loops in Solar Corona, to decode Sun's hidden explosive secrets

Nia Sharma bids goodbye to Dubai in style with some fun beach pics

Nia Sharma bids goodbye to Dubai in style with some fun beach pics

Shefali Shah cannot get over Brad Pitt's F1, says 'Just go watch it'

Shefali Shah cannot get over Brad Pitt's F1, says 'Just go watch it'

Shiv Sena seeks action as video of drunk, shirtless son of MNS leader abusing woman influencer goes viral

Shiv Sena seeks action as video of drunk, shirtless son of MNS leader abusing woman influencer goes viral

East Bengal FC attacker Vishnu PV signs two-year contract extension

East Bengal FC attacker Vishnu PV signs two-year contract extension

Houthis say launched missiles, drones on Israel in response to Yemeni port attack

Houthis say launched missiles, drones on Israel in response to Yemeni port attack

Iranian Foreign Minister thanks BRICS for condemning military strikes

Iranian Foreign Minister thanks BRICS for condemning military strikes