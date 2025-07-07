Abhishek Bachchan recollects shooting for 'Kaalidhar Laapata' in 2 degree celsius wearing kurta-pyjama

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is receiving a great response for his work in the recently released streaming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’, has shared that he once shot for a sequence in chilling winter with no thermals but a normal kurta-pyjama in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

In the film, Abhishek delivers one of his most restrained yet powerful performances. And one of the film’s most unforgettable moments wasn’t even in the script. The scene in question was performed impromptu.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said, “We were shooting by the river early morning in January — it was 2 degree celsius. I was in just a kurta-pyjama. No thermals, no heaters — just this biting breeze cutting through you. I was shivering uncontrollably, but the camera kept rolling. We didn’t cut. That take stayed. Strangely, it became one of the most powerful moments in the film”.

"Sometimes the best scenes are the ones you don’t rehearse. You just show up, stay present, and let the moment take over”, he added.

The film is set against the beauty and chaos of the rural heartland, and follows the story of a middle-aged man, abandoned by his family, who sets off on an unexpected journey of healing and rediscovery with an 8-year-old orphan, Ballu.

The film is directed by Madhumita, and is an intimate road drama laced with heartbreak, unlikely tenderness, and raw, unscripted truth, some of which emerged spontaneously on set.

Abhishek said, "What I love about Madhumita’s direction is that she lets life happen. She doesn’t over-orchestrate. The cold, the silence, the real reactions — they all found their place in that shot. You couldn’t have performed it better if you tried”.

‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is available to stream on ZEE5.

--IANS

aa/