Abhishek Bachchan calls Kartik Aaryan the "future of Bollywood"; latter responds by calling Abhishek his "inspiration"

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) It was a night of emotions and mutual admiration as Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aryan shared the 'Best Actor – Male' trophy at the 2025 Filmfare Awards, held in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek won for his intense performance in the movie 'I Want To Talk', while Kartik was honoured for his inspiring portrayal in 'Chandu Champion'. As the two actors took to the stage together, Abhishek warmly addressed Kartik, saying, “Congratulations, Kartik, you are the future. I am so happy to share this award with you.”

He added, “I have loved and admired you not just as an actor but also as a human being. Congratulations once again, and more importantly to your parents who are here to witness your achievement." Kartik, visibly humbled, responded with equal warmth and said, “Congratulations, Abhishek sir. Thank you for your kind words; they mean a lot.”

He added, “I have followed your work for years, always, and I have told you this, even when we have played football together. Your journey inspires me truly. I completely believe and echo the same thoughts as yours that patience and perseverance in showbiz is the only way forward.” The heartfelt exchange between the two drew loud applause from the audience, making it one of the most touching moments of the night.

For Abhishek Bachchan, the achievement was a major career milestone, as it was his first-ever Filmfare Award in 25 years of being in the industry. The actor became visibly emotional as he accepted the trophy in the presence of his family, including his mother, veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, who watched with teary eyes from the audience.

Dedicating the award to his loved ones, Abhishek said, 'To my mom, who quietly prayed that one day her son will be able to stand up here on this stage and give this speech, thank you. To my wife Aishwarya and Aradhya, thank you for letting me chase my dreams. I also thank them for all the sacrifices that they have made.”

He concluded his speech by dedicating the win to his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, calling him a hero, and to his daughter, Aradhya. Kartik too dedicated his award to his fans and expressed gratitude to his parents, who were present at the evening to witness their son's proudest moment.

