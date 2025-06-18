June 18, 2025 7:00 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Bachchan announces his next 'Kaalidhar Laapata' - a heartfelt tale about second chances

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) After "Housefull 5", actor Abhishek Bachchan is also set to entertain the audience with another emotional tale about second chances and unlikely friendship.

Abhishek used social media to announce his next with director Madhumita titled "Kaalidhar Laapata". Backed by Zee Studios in association with Emmay Entertainment, the primary cast of the film will also have Daivik Bhagela and Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles, along with others.

Set against the backdrop of rural India, the movie revolves around an aging man named Kaalidhar (Bachchan), who decides to elope after learning about his family’s plan to abandon him. Things take an unexpected turn as he meets Ballu, a spirited eight-year-old orphan.

Ballu's zeal and curiosity towards life end up reigniting Kaalidhar’s will to live life to the fullest. Both Kaalidar and Ballu go on an impromptu road trip, ticking off a bucket list as they go.

Shedding light on "Kaalidhar Laapata", Kaveri Das, ZEE5 Hindi Business Head shared, “At ZEE5, we believe in the power of storytelling that not only entertains but truly moves you. 'Kaalidhar Laapata' is one such gem—a poignant, feel-good tale that lingers long after the credits roll. Abhishek Bachchan brings incredible depth and charm to the role of Kaalidhar, making the character both memorable and moving. This film is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living—and we’re proud to bring such a meaningful and uplifting story to our audiences”.

Monisha Advani, Producer - Emmay Entertainment added, “This is an extremely special film, our third collaboration with the kind folks at Zee and our first with the uber-talented Abhishek Bachchan. The story endeared itself to us collectively and we are delighted to bring this tale from the heart of India, of an unusual friendship and hope to all.”

"Kaalidhar Laapata" is expected to premiere on ZEE5! on 4th July this year.

