August 13, 2025 2:46 PM हिंदी

Abhijeet Sawant talks about crooning title track for TV serial for first time

Abhijeet Sawant talks about crooning title track for TV serial for first time

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) “Indian Idol 1” winner Abhijeet Sawant has lent his voice for the first time for a TV serial and said it was “special”.

“The first time is always special,” Abhijeet said.

Explaining why this song holds such significance for him "Getting the opportunity to do a title track for a channel like Zee Marathi is a huge and important moment for me. My very first TV serial title track is for them that itself makes it special.”

He said that as he completed 20 years in this industry, getting this opportunity is truly a joy.

“It’s only been a few days since the song’s release, and seeing the love it has received from the audience feels wonderful.”

Abhijeet said: “Creating a good song with beautiful lyrics, doing justice to it while singing, and then seeing the audience embrace it brings the satisfaction of knowing we’ve done something truly good. The song I’ve sung for Veen Doghantli Tutena will definitely remain unforgettable for me.”

The singer is celebrating 20 years in the music industry and has released a new song "Paisa Themba Themba Gala” recently.

He said that the number has a 'tadka' of actor Dada Kondke’s super hit song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala.’

“The song has a tadka of old Dada Kondke’s super hit song ‘Dhagala Lagali Kala’ . It has become a great fusion. This time it is a pleasant surprise to fans,” Abhijeet said.

The song is a tribute to the legendary Dada Kondke's superhit song "Dhagala Lagali Kala Pani Themba Themba Gala,’ with a modern spin.

After making an impact with “Indian Idol” Season 1, his first solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant, was released in 2005. That year he also did playback singing in the movie Aashiq Banaya Aapne, performing the song Mar Jaawan Mit Jaawan.

His second album, Junoon, was released in 2007. He released his third studio album in 2013 which was titled Farida.

Abhijeet Sawant made his acting debut in the movie Lottery in 2009. He also made a small appearance at the end of the film Tees Maar Khan. He made a special appearance as himself in the romantic drama series Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and thriller crime series C.I.D.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Govt’s 5-pronged strategy playing key role to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis: Dr NK Ganguly

Govt’s 5-pronged strategy playing key role to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis: Dr NK Ganguly

No general elections in Bangladesh till reforms are completed: NCP

No general elections in Bangladesh till reforms are completed: NCP

Matrimony clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit

Matrimony.com clocks 40 pc decline in its Q1 net profit

Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Rajinikanth: Will be forever grateful for this opportunity

Lokesh Kanakaraj tells Rajinikanth: Will be forever grateful for this opportunity and the conversations we had

Corporates hopeful that India, US would reach negotiated settlement on tariffs

Corporates hopeful that India, US would reach negotiated settlement on tariffs: Report

Adani Digital Labs introduces key innovations to uplift airport, travel experience

Adani Digital Labs introduces key innovations to uplift airport, travel experience

SC cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

SC cancels bail of wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Kyiv planning to foil Trump-Putin upcoming talks, says Russian Defence Ministry

Kyiv planning to foil Trump-Putin upcoming talks, says Russian Defence Ministry

Khalid Jamil signs full-time contract as Indian senior men’s team head coach

Khalid Jamil signs full-time contract as Indian senior men’s team head coach

Baseless, fabricated: Former B'desh PM Hasina's son rejects corruption cases against him, family

Fabricated by Yunus regime: Former B'desh PM Hasina's son rejects corruption cases against him, family