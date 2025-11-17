November 17, 2025 9:04 PM हिंदी

Abhay and Anahat named in India's team for Squash World Cup in Chennai

Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) has named Abhay Singh and Anahat named in India's team for Squash World Cup in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: SRFI file photo

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) India has announced their team ahead of the 2025 Squash World Cup, which is set to be hosted in Chennai from December 9 to 14. The returning tournament in Chennai will be hosted by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and will follow the success of the 2023 event, in which mixed-gender teams of two male and two female players will battle it out for the title in Tamil Nadu.

At the last edition, Egypt claimed the title in an exciting come-from-behind victory against Malaysia in front of a sell-out crowd at Express Avenue Mall, with India claiming third place.

Finishing the 2023 Squash World Cup with a bronze medal, India will have high hopes of clinching gold in Chennai and will be aiming to do so with returning faces and exciting new additions.

For this year’s edition of the tournament, spectators will see the return of India Men’s No.1 Abhay Singh, who has ambitions of becoming the Squash World Cup champion in front of a home crowd.

The Indian men’s No.1 will also be joined by Velavan Senthilkumar, who will be making his SDAT Squash World Cup debut in front of a home crowd this December.

The 27-year-old, who has found success representing India in previous competitions alongside Abhay Singh, winning the 2024 and 2025 Asian Doubles Squash Championships, and the 2022 Men’s Asian Squash Team Championships, will be looking to add another medal to his collection.

The Chennai crowd will also see a Squash World Cup return of hometown hero and former World No.10 Joshna Chinappa.

Representing India for the second time in the mixed-gender event this December, the 39-year-old will aim to be an influential member of the team and help secure a gold medal.

And with hopes of winning the tournament in front of a home crowd, Chinappa will be joined by India’s Woman No.1 Anahat Singh, who will be looking to make a valuable impact in her Squash World Cup debut.

The youngest player competing at the tournament, aged 17, Singh will be hoping to capture a gold medal for India in front of a sell-out crowd this December.

India’s squad for the 2025 SDAT Squash World Cup:

Abhay Singh

Velavan Senthilkumar

Anahat Singh

Joshna Chinappa

--IANS

ab/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

‘Violence to hope’: Maoist survivors find new life at Chhattisgarh’s ‘Pandum Cafe’

‘Violence to hope’: Maoist survivors find new life at Chhattisgarh’s ‘Pandum Cafe’

Arjun Erigaisi draws with Wei Yi in Game 1 of quarterfinals; Yakubboev scores sole win of the round in the $2 million FIDE World Cup 2026 at Hotel Resort Rio in Panaji in Goa, on Monday.

FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi draws with Wei Yi QF Game 1; Yakubboev scores sole win

Paul McCartney performs silent track for AI protest album

Paul McCartney performs silent track for AI protest album

'Not an isolated incident, but part of larger resurgence of JeM': Italian journalist on Delhi blast

'Not an isolated incident, but part of larger resurgence of JeM': Italian journalist on Delhi blast

Fresh filing alleges $533 million was routed back to Byju Raveendran; founders deny charges

Fresh filing alleges $533 million was routed back to Byju Raveendran; founders deny charges

Bangladesh: Awami League calls for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday after 'illegal' verdict against Hasina

Bangladesh: Awami League calls for nationwide shutdown on Tuesday after 'illegal' verdict against Hasina

Anupam Kher shares video with Ajinkya Rahane, says he lost control on language after quick touch down followed by take-off

Anupam Kher says, he lost control on language after scary touch down in an in-flight video with Ajinkya Rahane

Yunus govt has 'visceral hatred' for Hasina, Awami League: Former diplomat

Yunus govt has 'visceral hatred' for Hasina, Awami League: Former diplomat

RSS ban row: K’taka govt order violates fundamental rights, rules HC

RSS ban row: K’taka govt order violates fundamental rights, rules HC

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of him 'finding his calm'

Arjun Kapoor shares a video of him 'finding his calm'