Aamir Khan says, 'It's unfortunate people are comparing films based on numbers'

Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Bollywood star Aamir Khan said that it is unfortunate that people are comparing films based on numbers.

Speaking during the 56th International Film Festival of India, Aamir advocated for keeping the box office numbers of a project in the public view.

Sharing how the performance of a movie is for everyone to see in the U.S, Mr Perfectionist said, "Really, this should be transparent. What are we hiding? We know how many screens the film is released in. All we need to, and there are these rent rack, is it called rent rack? Where you get the numbers in the US. You come to know what the collections are. I don't know. So that's how it should be."

Reflecting on how box office numbers have become the primary criterion to determine the quality of a drama, Aamir added, "I don't know, there should not be secrecy about numbers. I just got a little curious because now for people, that has become almost like an evaluative criterion."

"Because what happens is people are comparing films based on the numbers. Earlier, we never did that. We would compare films based on how much we liked it. You know? But these things come and go. They come and go."

Aamir concluded by saying that in the end, the audience remembers only a good film, whatever its box office numbers may be.

During the conversation, Aamir also shared the story behind taking his younger son, Azad, to meet veteran actor Dharmendra.

He shared that he had grown very close to Dharmendra during the last year of his life and ended up meeting him around 7–8 times. During one of these visits to the legendary actor, Aamir decided to bring his son Azad along, believing it was crucial for him to meet the legendary actor whose work he hadn’t really experienced.

