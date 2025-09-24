September 24, 2025 3:30 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship truly deepened during a challenging period in his life.

During their appearance on Prime Video’s latest talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,’ the ‘PK’ actor recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner, a moment that marked the beginning of a stronger connection between the two stars.

Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”

The ‘Dangal’ actor also admitted being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

In a candid moment, Salman opened up about his past relationships. “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He also expressed his desire to have a child someday. “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” Salman continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show will premiere on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday. Apart from the Khans, the show features a stellar lineup including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and many more.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her luxurious Italy trip

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

VMS TMT’s shares slip 5 pc to lower circuit on market debut

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

Kamal Haasan commends Mohanlal on being conferred with India’s highest award in cinema

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

This is not an Indian side that teams can easily scare away, says Sushma ahead of ODI WC

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Ammy Virk says ‘Godday Godday Chaa 2’ delivers strong social message packed with humour

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Actors Manikandan, S J Suryah, Sai Pallavi among those chosen for TN govt's prestigious Kalaimamani awards

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram flaunt their Navratri vibes in traditional outfits

Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra wishes husband Raghav Chadha on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Parineeti Chopra sends special wish for her husband and 'paglu friend' Raghav Chadha on their wedding anniversary

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry