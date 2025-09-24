Aamir Khan reveals he and Salman Khan first really connected during his divorce from Reena Dutta

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Aamir Khan opened up about his bond with Salman Khan, revealing that their friendship truly deepened during a challenging period in his life.

During their appearance on Prime Video’s latest talk show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,’ the ‘PK’ actor recalled that it was during his divorce from Reena Dutta when Salman first visited him for dinner, a moment that marked the beginning of a stronger connection between the two stars.

Aamir shared, “Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna).”

The ‘Dangal’ actor also admitted being judgmental, saying, “I want to say something. Salman mein bohot judgemental tha yaar, shuru shuru mein na. I was very hard as a person.”

In a candid moment, Salman opened up about his past relationships. “Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame.” He also expressed his desire to have a child someday. “Children, I will have, one day, soon.” Salman continued, “It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see.”

Hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the talk show will premiere on September 25 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The new episode will drop every Thursday. Apart from the Khans, the show features a stellar lineup including Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Govinda, Chunky Pandey, and many more.

--IANS

ps/