Aamir Khan pays emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg

Mumbai Sep 25 (IANS) Bollywood singer and music composer Zubeen Garg’s sudden demise shocked the entire nation, especially the state of Assam, where he was worshipped by his fans.

The singer, who passed away on the 19th of September after a scuba diving accident in Singapore, was 52 years old.

On the 25th of September, Aamir Khan Productions, the production house of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, offered condolences to the late singer.

In a note on their social media account, AKP shared, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Zubeen Garg.

A true legend, his voice touched millions, and his music shaped generations. His contribution to art and culture will forever remain unmatched. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. TEAM AKP.“ On the 24th of September, Bollywood singer Kunal Ganjawala, who was close to Garg, took to his media account to offer condolences.

Sharing a collage of his good moments with Zubeen Garg, Kunal wrote, “Yaadein they live forever in our hearts & souls. Peace be upon you, dear Zubeen, & may you bring peace upon the people of Assam with your music, memories, your ways, and what you stood for.” The news of Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise shook the entire Bollywood, especially the music industry.

Bollywood star singer Shaan too took to his social media account to share an old picture featuring him and Zubeen. He captioned it as, “Zubin is truly a king!! Lived on his own terms ... Left on his own terms. Once again I realized how I haven’t kept in touch with such a darling friend, such a warm, uncomplicated, pure-hearted gentle soul, and regretted why I didn’t call him every time I thought about him. We have so many crazy memories together, but all from a very, very long time ago. I guess I’ll meet him in another dimension someday. Cheers, Brother.”

For the uninitiated, the singer passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore, and was immediately rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite multiple efforts and intensive care, doctors could not save him.

For the uninitiated, Zubeen was in Singapore for the fourth Northeast India Festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September. Just a day before the tragedy, the singer had shared a video invitation to the festival on his social media account. The singer is survived by his wife, Garrima Saika Garg, who is a fashion designer and costume director.

