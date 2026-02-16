Aamir Dalvi reveals the silence of his character in 'Kennedy' left him scared

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actor Aamir Dalvi has effectively pushed his boundaries as an actor with "Kennedy", where he is seen essaying the role of the prime antagonist Salim Kattawala.

Although Aamir has previously tried his hand at morally complex characters, the project marks his Bollywood debut as an antagonist.

Reflecting on exploring the world of Salim, Aamir revealed that the silence in the character is what left him truly scared.

He shared, “I’ve played negative characters before, so darkness itself doesn’t scare me. What truly scared me here was the silence. Salim doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. He just walks into a room and something shifts, the air changes. That kind of quiet power stays with you, and it’s deeply unsettling.”

Aamir further stated that for him, the real challenge while essaying the character was the restraint.

He added that he never saw Salim as a villain but as someone who is convinced that whatever he is doing is absolutely correct.

“I never approached him as a villain. I approached him as a man who genuinely believes he’s doing what needs to be done. That belief is terrifying because it comes from conviction. When someone doesn’t think they’re wrong, they stop questioning themselves, and that’s when they become capable of anything," he added.

Featuring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in the lead, "Kennedy" is a dark noir where morality blurs and survival comes at a cost.

It narrates the tale of Kennedy, an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions, and goes on a lookout for salvation.

Made under the direction of Anurag Kashyap, "Kennedy" is expected to premiere on ZEE5 on February 20.

Meanwhile, Aamir is known for his work in television shows such as "Shapath Supercops vs Supervillains", "Sanskaar Laxmi", "Devanshi", "Zindagi’s Bhaage Re Mann", and "Aladdin".

--IANS

pm/