Aalim Hakim shares insights into Ahaan Panday’s look for ‘Saiyaara’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is sharing insights into designing the look of the new star on the block Ahaan Panday for his recently released movie ‘Saiyaara’.

On Tuesday, the celebrity hairstylist took to his Instagram, and shared a picture from the session where they decided on the actor’s look in the film.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the film, and how he has always been a constant in all Mohit Suri films.

She wrote, “ Designing the hairstyle for Ahaan Panday @ahaanpandayy in SAIYAARA was more than just creating a look — it was about bringing the soul of Krish Kapoor alive on screen. Hair plays such a crucial role in storytelling… it’s that silent language of character. And with @mohitsuri , every detail matters. From Mohit Suri’s debut film ‘Zeher’ to ‘Saiyaara’, I’ve been humbled and honoured to be a part of every single journey”.

He further mentioned, “Mohit’s passion for crafting characters that feel real, raw, organic, and yet cinematically magnetic is truly an art. We did countless look tests, explored endless nuances, until we found Krish: Raw. Rugged. Effortless. Sexy. Just as Mohit envisioned it. Ahaan pulled off every detail of the styling so beautifully with his magical performance as Krish Kapoor. Massive love to the entire Saiyaara team for their incredible support. And to Ahaan & Aneet, the love you’re receiving is so well deserved. You didn’t just debut, you arrived”.

‘Saiyaara’ is the second film which has managed to appeal to the audience in recent times, the first being the Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, the slice-of-life and off-beat film, which minted INR 10.7 crore (net) on its opening day. To ensure longer lasting business of the film, Aamir, who is also the producer of the film, has decided to release the film on YouTube dissing the traditional route of selling the rights to OTT.

The Bollywood superstar is said to be turning to the pay per view model on YouTube, in exchange for the trend of licensing the film to OTT platforms for a one time contract price.

--IANS

aa/