AAI and Uttarakhand govt sign MoU for Naini Saini airport, move to streamline operations

Dehradun, Nov 9 (IANS) In a significant development, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Government of Uttarakhand signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the acquisition of Naini Saini Airport in Pithoragarh district.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Uttarakhand Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The signing of a historic agreement paves the way for substantial infrastructure upgrades and streamlining operations at the Naini Saini airport. This will enable the aviation body to establish smooth, safe, and sustainable air connectivity to the mountainous region of Uttarakhand.

“This acquisition will upgrade the airport's existing infrastructure, streamline operational standards, and significantly improve Uttarakhand's regional connectivity. The development of Naini Saini Airport will provide a new impetus to the state's local art, cultural heritage, and tourism sectors,” said a government statement.

With AAI taking over operations at the airport, this is expected to open up new opportunities in diverse areas, including trade, pilgrimage tourism, education, healthcare, and hospitality, and create new employment opportunities for the local youth.

The initiative will give strong impetus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of accessible and sustainable aviation infrastructure and strengthen disaster response capabilities in this strategic Himalayan region.

It will also prove to be an important milestone in propelling Uttarakhand to new heights of development.

Notably, the Naini Saini Airport covers a total area of approximately 70 acres. The terminal building is capable of handling 40 passengers during peak hours. The apron is equipped to accommodate two aircraft (Code 2B) at a time.

--IANS

mr/uk