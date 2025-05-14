A R Rahman to perform live at Thug Life audio launch; Event to take place on May 24!

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) The audio of director Mani Ratnam's much-awaited action extravaganza, 'Thug Life', featuring actor Kamal Haasan in the lead, is to be launched at a grand event on May 24, its makers announced on Wednesday.

Raaj Kamal Films International, the production house of actor Kamal Haasan which is also one of the firms producing the film, on Wednesday issued a statement in which it said that while the trailer of the film would be launched on May 17, its audio would be launched at a grand event at the Sairam college in Chennai and that Oscar winner A R Rahman would perform live at the event.

Raaj Kamal Films, in its statement said, "In recent days, we paused our celebrations to stand in solidarity with the nation. We remain deeply grateful for the support, patience, and understanding of our audiences across the world. With renewed clarity and respect for the moment, we now resume the 'Thug Life' journey.

"The road ahead is charged with conviction in our hearts and creativity as our compass. Here are the milestones that await. Thug Life Trailer Launch at 5 pm on May 17, 2025. Thug Life Audio Launch (LIVE performance by AR RAHMAN & team) at Sairam college, Chennai on May 24. Worldwide Release on June 5. We are honoured to share this labour of love and rebellion with you. The Thugs march forward! - fuelled by your love and unwavering support. Team Thug Life," it said.

It may be recalled that the audio launch was originally scheduled to be held on May 16. However, taking into consideration the escalation in tension on the country's borders, the unit of director Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' decided to postpone the audio launch function of the film.

Actor Kamal Haasan, in a statement that he issued then had said, "Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation's border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of 'Thug Life', originally planned for the 16th of May."

The actor further said, "As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. A new date will be announced at a later, more appropriate time."

Stating that at this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation, the actor said, "As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity. Celebration must make way for reflection."

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, features Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

Kamal Haasan plays a character called Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in this film, which director Mani Ratnam's production house Madras Talkies had described as "an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph."

The film has music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran. It has editing by Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad and stunts by the stuntmasters, Anbariv.

