A R Rahman gifts music director G V Prakash his beautiful piano for winning the National Award a second time!

Chennai, Oct 1 (IANS) Oscar winner A R Rahman has now gifted his beautiful white piano to his nephew and one of the country's top music directors G V Prakash for having won the National Award a second time.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash shared pictures of the beautiful piano his uncle A R Rahman had gifted him and wrote, "The best ever gift I received . @arrahman sir gifted me this beautiful white grand piano for receiving the National Awards for the second time. Thanks a lot sir this means a lot. The piano used by the legend himself. What better gift can I ask for?"

It may be recalled that G V Prakash won his second National Award for the Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi'. The young music director had dedicated this award to his fans, who he said had stood by him for 20 years.

In an exclusive interview to IANS soon after receiving the National Award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, G V Prakash Kumar had said, "I am very thankful and happy that I have won a National Award. This is my second time. I am really really grateful for this. I would like to dedicate this to all my fans who stood with me for all these 20 years and 110 films. I am always grateful to them."

While G V Prakash won his first National Award for his background score in the blockbuster film 'Soorarai Pottru', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, this time, the music director has won it for the music he composed for a song in Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi'.

The music director had also gone on to explain the primary difference between scoring music for a song and scoring background music for a film. He had said, "Both are completely different. But background score involves scoring music for three hours or two and a half hours while songs are around like half an hour. Scoring for around two hours of a film is very tough. But both have their own challenges."

