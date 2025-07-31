A R Rahman calls on K J Yesudas in Dallas; Says he is amazed by the singer's research work and love for Indian classical music

Chennai, July 31 (IANS) Oscar winner and one of India's top music directors A R Rahman, who called on legendary singer K J Yesudas at his home in Dallas, has said that he was amazed by the iconic singer's research work and his love for Carnatic music.

Posting a picture of himself with Yesudas on his Instagram page, the Mozart of Madras wrote, "Met my childhood favourite at his place at #dallas #yesudas …amazed at his research work and love for Indian classical (Carnatic) music !!"

A R Rahman was accompanied by several singers at the time of the visit. For the unaware, A R Rahman is currently in North America for The Wonderment Tour. The Wonderment Tour is believed to be Rahman's biggest North American tour ever and the ace musician is to perform in over 15 cities all across America. The first concert was held at Vancouver on July 18 and the last concert, as part of the tour, is to be held Boston on August 18.

Singer Shweta Prasad, who accompanied Rahman and the other singers to Yesudas's home, also posted a picture of herself with the legends and wrote, "A blessed and cherishable morning in Dallas #shwetamohandiaries #TheWondermentTour

Singer Rakshita Suresh too was another singer who posted about their visit to Yesudas's home. Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote," What a blessed morning! Met the living legend Yesudas sir at his house along with @arrahman sir, and sang a few lines. Still shaking."

Legendary singer K J Yesudas has sung over a whopping 50,000 songs in various Indian languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Odia, Bengali and Tulu. Fondly called Gaanagandharvan, the ace singer, who has won the National Award for Best Male Playback singer eight times, holds the world record for having sung and recorded 16 new songs in four different languages in a single day.

--IANS

mkr/