'A life led with purpose': Wife Priti pens emotional note on Gautam Adani's 63rd birthday

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, on Tuesday wished husband Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, on his 63rd birthday and called his life as one "with purpose".

Penning an emotional note, Priti Adani saluted his "spirit of unwavering resilience" and wished for him to inspire more lives in his journey.

"A life led with purpose. A spirit of unwavering resilience. Happy birthday, Gautam Adani. Proud to walk beside you on this extraordinary journey. May you continue to touch and inspire countless lives," said Priti Adani, in a post on social media platform X.

Sons Karan and Jeet Adani also wished their father, calling him their "greatest mentor and guide".

"From standing tall in your protective embrace to standing tall by your side - thank you for being our greatest mentor and guide. Happy birthday, Dad. We love you deeply," said Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises.

"Grateful for you, today and always, dad. Wishing you the happiest birthday," added Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

Meanwhile, addressing the Adani Enterprises' Annual General Meeting (AGM), Gautam Adani hailed the Indian Armed Forces for successfully performing 'Operation Sindoor', saying their courage reminded us that peace is never free and is rather earned.

He also outlined some of the programmes that excite him the most.

"Exactly three years ago, on my 60th birthday, my family pledged Rs 60,000 crore to redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India. The Adani Healthcare Temples are our first major step -- world-class, affordable 1,000-bed campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai with medical colleges, research centres, and wellness spaces all integrated together. Mayo Clinic is our partner in guiding us to create a future-ready, AI-powered, patient-first healthcare ecosystem," he said.

In parallel, the Group has also committed Rs 2,000 crore to build a world-class skill university and finish school in Mundra, designed to empower youth from across India.

Calling the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) the "most transformative project", Gautam Adani said that "Asia’s largest slum is now being reimagined as India’s most ambitious urban rehabilitation project".

He concluded by saying that "a nation’s future is not written in policy documents -- it is written in the risks its entrepreneurs dare to take. We are not laying concrete. We are laying conviction -- highways that carry ambition, ports that ship hope, and grids that light up futures".

