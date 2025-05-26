A day after the axe: Can RJD contain the fallout from Tej Pratap's ouster?

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Bihar's political theatre is no stranger to drama, but the latest twist involving Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has left even seasoned political observers stunned. A now-deleted Facebook post, featuring a woman named Anushka Yadav and a bold declaration of love, has not only triggered a social media frenzy but also led to Tej Pratap's expulsion from the party - and from his own family.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) finds itself in damage-control mode just a day after the dramatic sacking of Tej Pratap Yadav over what was termed as “irresponsible behaviour” and a disregard for moral values. While Lalu Prasad’s move to expel his own son may be seen as an attempt to assert moral high ground and restore discipline within the party ranks, the timing has raised eyebrows.

With Bihar’s Assembly elections in sight, the RJD seems to be prepared now to balance internal stability with voter perception, especially as whispers grow about factionalism and generational rifts within the Yadav clan. The immediate question isn’t just about Tej Pratap’s political future — it’s whether the RJD can weather the public spectacle without fracturing its core support base.

This scandal couldn’t have come at a worse time for the RJD, as Bihar prepares for Assembly elections later this year. With one son in trouble and the party's reputation on the line, Lalu Prasad’s firm stance seems aimed at damage control. But in Bihar politics, where personal life and public image collide, Tej Pratap’s love story may just have rewritten his political fate.

It all began when Tej Pratap shared a photo with Anushka Yadav, claiming they had been in a committed relationship for over a decade. "We are in love and have been in a relationship for the last 12 years," the post read. The image and caption went viral instantly, drawing both curiosity and criticism. The public revelation stunned the political establishment, especially given the highly traditional image the Yadav family maintains.

So, who is Anushka Yadav? Details about her remain scarce. She reportedly hails from Langartoli in Patna, and is the daughter of Manoj Yadav. Interestingly, her brother Akash Yadav once led the RJD's student wing — an appointment made by Tej Pratap himself. But internal party politics soon soured that relationship. Akash was removed by RJD state President Jagdanand Singh and later defected to Pashupati Paras’s LJP faction. Some believe this old fallout may have ties to the current controversy.

Amidst the online storm, Tej Pratap Yadav claimed his social media accounts were hacked. "Someone is trying to defame and harass me and my family," he wrote in Hindi, dismissing the viral post as digitally manipulated mischief. But the damage had already been done.

Reacting swiftly and harshly, Lalu Prasad issued a public statement severing both political and personal ties with his eldest son. "Irresponsible behaviour and disregard for moral values weakens our collective fight for social justice,” he declared. “From today, Tej Pratap will have no role in the party or the family." With this, Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled for six years, effectively shutting the door on his RJD career — at least for now.

The controversy has also resurrected memories of Tej Pratap’s turbulent marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. The couple married in 2018 in a grand political event, but within months, Aishwarya walked out, citing harassment and abuse. Her father, Chandrika Roy, resigned from the RJD in protest, backing his daughter’s legal battle. Since then, the divorce case has become a messy public saga, with Aishwarya accusing Tej Pratap of drug abuse and cross-dressing, and Tej Pratap alleging alimony demands.

