8 militants held, 10 arms seized in joint operation by forces in Manipur

Imphal, Aug 25 (IANS) Army, Assam Rifles and other security forces in a series of joint operations have apprehended eight militants of two different outfits and recovered 10 sophisticated arms and a large cache of ammunition in Manipur.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Amit Shukla said that Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and other security forces undertook a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations across six districts -- Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts -- during the past few days.

The operations led to the apprehension of eight militants of two different outfits of both hill and valley-based groups and recovered 10 weapons, several grenades, a huge cache of ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The arrested cadres belong to the Kangleipak Communist Party and Revolutionary People's Front/People's Liberation Army. The recovered arms include, AK-47 rifle, INSAS rifle, Light Machine Gun, .303 Rifle, single-barrel rifle. A large cache of ammunition and other war-like stores were also recovered during the operations.

These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur, the spokesman said.

A Manipur police official in Imphal said that security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. A total of 113 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley areas. However none was detained by police at the Nakas/Checkpoints during the past 24 hours.

Manipur Police have once again cautioned people against spreading rumours and fake videos and appealed to them not to believe in rumours and remain vigilant about fake videos. The veracity of any videos, audio clips, etc., can be confirmed by the Central Control Room, a police statement said.

The police said that there are possibilities of many fake posts being circulated on social media. “It is hereby cautioned that uploading and circulation of such fake posts on social media would attract legal action with consequences. Further, an appeal is made to the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately,” the statement said.

