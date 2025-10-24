October 24, 2025 2:12 PM हिंदी

Bihar Assembly elections: 70 candidates withdraw nominations for 2nd phase

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) After the withdrawal deadline for the second phase of nominations ended, a total of 70 candidates have taken back their nominations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday.

The deadline ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday. For the second phase, nominations were filed for 122 Assembly seats across 18 districts.

A total of 1,761 candidates had submitted their nomination papers, out of which 389 nominations were rejected during scrutiny.

After scrutiny, 1,372 nominations were found valid. Following the withdrawal of 70 candidates, 1,302 candidates now remain in the fray for the second phase.

A district-wise analysis of withdrawals shows that the highest number came from Kishanganj, where 10 candidates withdrew their nominations.

In Araria, seven candidates pulled out, while West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas districts saw five withdrawals each.

In Gaya and Nawada, four candidates each withdrew their nominations, while Sitamarhi, Bhagalpur, Banka, Jehanabad, and Aurangabad recorded three withdrawals each.

Sheohar, Supaul, Purnea, Arwal, and Jamui witnessed one withdrawal each, and no candidate withdrew their name in Kaimur district.

The nomination process for the second phase began on October 13 and concluded on October 20, with voting scheduled for November 11.

The upcoming Assembly election in Bihar is shaping up to be a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan).

While the NDA has already begun its campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the Grand Alliance recently resolved internal disputes over seat-sharing and leadership.

Following intervention by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, the alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate, and Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers if the alliance forms the government.

With both alliances finalising their strategies and leadership, Bihar is now set for an intense electoral battle in the coming weeks.

