7 years of ‘Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah says legacy and cult-status is by-product of honest storytelling

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor-producer Sohum Shah is celebrating the 7th anniversary of path-breaking film ‘Tumbbad’. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the shooting of the film.

The pictures and video majorly captures the scenes where he goes inside the chamber to harvest the gold coins. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “It took over a decade, countless setbacks, and endless breakdowns. Blood, sweat, tears, and moments where we hit rock bottom, physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially. Through it all, Tumbbad came alive”.

He further mentioned, “As we celebrate the 7th anniversary of ‘Tumbbad’ and stand at the edge of a new, monumental journey with Tumbbad 2, our hearts are full of love, gratitude, and renewed conviction. Tumbbad became what it is because of you, our family, our believers. Here’s to the past that made us, and the future we’re about to create together. Thank you for everything”.

The film paved the way for folklore-inspired stories, and also redefined cinematic storytelling in India.

Talking about the film, Sohum said in a statement shared by his team, “It’s been 7 years since the release of Tumbbad and the box office reception, cultural impact and the love we have received has been beyond all of our dreams. This film is a testament to the belief, sincerity, craftsmanship and sheer hardwork of all the artists who came together to make this film”.

He continued, “We weren’t chasing cult status or legacy; we were simply making a film we knew no one else will make, a film that we would pay to watch in a theatre and just hoped there are more people like us who would like to see movies like these”.

“With ‘Tumbbad 2’, we’ve held on to that same spirit. The expectations are immense, but instead of pressure, we see them as purpose and fuel. After six years spent creating the first film and six more writing this one, our belief remains unchanged, to tell a story with sincerity. And if that sincerity finds its way to people’s hearts once again, that will be the greatest reward”, he added.

Last year, ‘Tumbbad’ made a return to theatres, surpassing all expectations. Originally a slow-burning success in 2018, the film became a full-blown sensation during its 2024 re-release.

Adding to the buzz, Sohum Shah and his banner, Sohum Shah Films, have joined forces with Pen Studios, led by industry stalwart Jayantilal Gada, for ‘Tumbbad 2’ to life. The makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

--IANS

aa/