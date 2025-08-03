7 years of ‘Mulk’: Anubhav Sinha says losing Rishi Kapoor is irreparable loss

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Director Anubhav Sinha, who last directed ‘Bheed’, is celebrating 7 years of the release of his social drama ‘Mulk’. On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film’s shoot.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he expressed his sadness at things staying the same in the past 7 years with regards to the communal harmony or the lack of it.

He wrote, “It's been seven years. This film should have been irrelevant. Didn't happen. This is so sad. I’m happy that we made it. The whole team did. I was just the manager. Last time I met Chintu ji at Amit ji's Diwali party. He returned after getting his treatment done. I was done shooting for ‘Thappad’. He asked me, ‘Hey, is your shooting over? Add one more day, you shoot the scene I'll walk from behind’”.

“Then we hugged, and he said, ‘Quickly write something else’. Didn't know them long enough. First time met with him for ‘Mulk’. But his departure seems to be an irreparable personal loss. And every year this damage gets deeper”, he added.

Earlier, Anubhav took to social media to share a thought-provoking note where he traced the history of popcorn. Taking to Instagram, he wrote a lengthy note where he reflected on popcorn's journey from ancient South American roots to becoming an inseparable part of the movie-watching experience.

In his post on Instagram, Sinha talked about how popcorn, once considered a low-class snack, rose to prominence during the Great Depression and eventually found its way into cinemas, becoming as iconic as the films themselves.

Sharing a photo featuring different types of the beloved snack, the filmmaker wrote, “Big deal on popcorn and cinema these days. Thought share some history on this. So it is said that popcorn in South America (then Americas), and especially tribals in Mexico and Peru have been eating it for about three and a half thousand years BC. In the early nineteenth century, a man named Charles Crater had found a method to make corn popcorn from steam. And so, the popcorn tradition began. Then it started trending at fairs, circuses and other events like that”.

“During and after the second World War, there was a sugar crisis leading to a problem for cold drinks. They became costly and production was reduced. The popcorn won. The cold drinks also came back later. Now in cinemas, these two, (Hindustan had samosa, now biryani has reached) earn more or equal money than cinema in cinema halls”, he added.

--IANS

aa/