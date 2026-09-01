669 metric tonnes onions sold at Rs 35 per kg, Rs 210 crore paid directly to 3,400 farmers: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Retail sales of onions continue at Rs 35 per kg and a total of approximately 669 metric tonnes (MT) of the staple vegetable has been sold to date, comprising 223 MT through bulk channels via the e-NAM portal and similar online platforms at prevailing mandi prices, and 446 MT through retail channels across the country, the government said on Tuesday.

The affordable onion sale is being organised through the NCCF, the NAFED, Kendriya Bhandar outlets, and mobile vans, ensuring affordable availability for consumers.

"Simultaneously, around 1,000 MT of onions are being transported by road to major consumption centres, based on prevailing market conditions and price trends, with the aim of improving availability and moderating seasonal price pressures," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution said in a statement.

Further, Rs 210 crore has been paid directly to around 3,400 farmers, ensuring timely payments.

The government said it has begun a calibrated release of onion buffer stocks through a hybrid transportation model comprising railway rakes (Kanda Express) and road transport to major consumption centres to ensure adequate availability and moderation of seasonal price pressures.

As part of this initiative, two Kanda Express consignments have been dispatched from Nashik. The first rake, carrying 450 MT of onions, reached Delhi in the late hours of August 27.

Of this, 140 MT was subsequently distributed across Varanasi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Amritsar, with the remaining quantity distributed across the Delhi-NCR region.

The second rake, carrying 840 MT of onions, reached Chennai on August 31. The Tamil Nadu government plans to distribute these onions through the Public Distribution System (PDS) against the requirement of 1 kg per card.

The onions are likely to be distributed across various districts of Tamil Nadu as per the proposed district-wise clustering:

Retail intervention efforts have expanded significantly across 19 cities, supported by the dispatch of over 30 trucks to ensure widespread availability, said the official statement.

The release of onions from buffer stocks has improved market availability and eased prices, particularly in centres where onion consignments have reached, such as Varanasi, Amritsar, Delhi and nearby markets. Prices have shown a decline from the day following the commencement of disposal, with increased supplies expected to further support price stability.

--IANS

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