5th T20I: Samson under spotlight as India targets series finale win vs New Zealand (Preview)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (IANS) All eyes will once again be on hometown hero Sanju Samson as Team India looks to sign off the five-match T20I series on a winning note against New Zealand at the Greenfield Stadium here on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has struggled to get a big score during the ongoing series. Samson, who returned to the opening role after Shubman Gill was axed from the team, has been able to score just 40 runs in four innings against the Black Caps.

Meanwhile, after winning the series by clinching the first three matches, India were in experimental mode in the fourth T20I played at Vizag on Wednesday. They played an extra bowler in place of Ishan Kishan.

After being put in to bat first, New Zealand put on a mammoth total of 215 runs, with Tim Seifert and Devon Conway playing brilliant knocks. India struggled from the start in the chase as the visitors took early wickets, and despite Shivam Dube's valiant knock of 65 runs, India lost by 50 runs.

As the Men in Blue aim to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline, the team might opt to make some changes in the playing XI. Ishan Kishan might get back into the team after missing the last match, while Varun Chakravarthy could also return after being rested for the last two matches.

India has a great record at the Greenfield Stadium. They have won three of the four T20I matches played at the venue. The average first innings score at this stadium is 155, while the highest total was put up by India against Australia in 2023, when they scored 235 runs in 20 overs.

With history, momentum, and confidence firmly on their side, India will be eyeing another dominant display, while New Zealand will be hoping to end the tour with a win before heading into the T20 World Cup 2026, which will commence on February 7.

When: Saturday, Jan 31, 7:00 PM IST

Where: Greenfield Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Where to watch: Star Sports Network for live TV broadcast and JioHotstar for live streaming

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravi Bishnoi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (capt), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi.

--IANS

sds/