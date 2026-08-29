5,000 to attend RSS chief Bhagwat’s New York event

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) More than 5,000 people from 39 US states are expected to attend a 'Universal Oneness' event scheduled to be addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at New York's prestigious Madison Square Garden on Saturday (local time), organisers have said.

The gathering, scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., will bring together people from 85 cities. More than 200 organisations have partnered for the programme, according to event spokesperson Priya Samant.

"This event is a celebration of the Indian philosophy 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which is that the world is one big family," Samant said on Friday.

"And we all can live in peace and harmony, even though we have our differences," she said. "With this event, we are trying to bring that message forward where people from all walks of life are going to come."

Samant said the programme would be an interfaith gathering with cultural and spiritual elements. It is being held during the weekend of Raksha Bandhan, a festival that she said symbolised "protection, care, and bond between one another".

The programme will include an a cappella performance by Indian-American youth and the chanting of hymns, she said.

Organisers said the registration process had drawn an overwhelming response. Although registration had now closed, it had initially been open to everyone, Samanth said. Those unable to attend in person would be able to watch the programme online.

"We got so much overflooded with the requests to attend this event, so it's closed, but it was an open registration," she said.

Indian-American community members associated with the programme said its central message was especially relevant during a period marked by conflict and divisions.

Dr Avinash Gupta said the gathering reflected the "timeless philosophy of our ancient Indian culture, that the world is one family".

"In this divided world and at this difficult time, it is all the more important for us to be united and spread the message of oneness and peace and harmony with each other," Gupta said.

Ankur Vaidya, associated with the programme and a volunteer with the Federation of Indian Associations, called on New Yorkers and the wider American community to participate.

"We urge the greater American community, the community of New York, to participate, to seek truth in what we are trying to share," Vaidya said.

"Inclusiveness, wellbeing for all is the message that the programme intends to give," he added.

Samanth also addressed opposition to the gathering. She said people were entitled to express their views in a free society and that dialogue remained the way forward when groups disagreed.

"We might, we will have differences, profound differences, but we can still come together, and we can still have a seat at the same table and talk through our differences," she said.

"Dialogue does not mean endorsement, listening does not mean agreement, and understanding does not mean abandoning your differences," she added. "Oneness does not mean sameness. It means that we can have differences and we can still work together."

The RSS was founded in Nagpur in 1925 and is marking 100 years since its establishment. It describes itself as a volunteer-based cultural organisation focused on character-building, social service and national development.

Bhagwat has served as the RSS Sarsanghchalak since 2009. The Madison Square Garden programme forms part of his US visit and seeks to present the Indian philosophical idea of the world as one family to an overseas audience.

--IANS

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