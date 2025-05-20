May 20, 2025 7:16 PM हिंदी

42 pc drop in visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan from India: Report

42 pc drop in visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan from India: Report

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) In the wake of recent geopolitical developments that shifted Indian traveller sentiment dramatically, there has been a sharp 42 per cent decline in visa applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan, a report said on Tuesday.

As both countries publicly expressed support for Pakistan, Indian travellers responded swiftly.

Within just 36 hours, the number of users exiting the visa application process midway surged by 60 per cent, according to data provided by Atlys, a visa processing platform.

“The reaction wasn’t scattered; it was sharp and behavioural. People didn’t need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives. That’s what modern travel looks like,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

In the same spirit, “we also paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan, standing by India and in solidarity with national sentiment,” he added.

Travellers from metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai showed a 53 per cent drop in Turkey-bound applications, while interest from tier 2 cities such as Indore and Jaipur remained more resilient, falling by only 20 per cent.

There was also a shift in the kind of travellers rethinking their plans.

Group visa requests, including family trips, fell by nearly 49 per cent, while solo and couple applications declined more gradually at 27 per cent.

This suggests that larger group travellers, often planning further in advance and more sensitive to political sentiment, reacted more decisively than individual travellers.

Atlys data also revealed early signals around age and intent. Travellers aged 25 to 34 were the most likely to change course quickly, accounting for over 70 per cent of mid-process application drop-offs for Turkey.

Interestingly, women travellers were more likely to switch destinations entirely, with a 2.3 times higher tendency to reinitiate applications for Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, or Thailand.

As Turkey and Azerbaijan lost favour, alternate destinations surged in popularity. In the subsequent days, applications to Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt rose by up to 31 per cent, the data showed.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour; Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh to host playoff matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour (Ld)

Adriyan Karmakar opens India’s account with silver on debut in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a virtual address at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva (Photo: @PMOIndia/X)

WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi