3rd T20I: David and Stoinis carry Australia to 186/6 against India

Hobart, Nov 2 (IANS) Tim David top-scored with 74, while Marcus Stoinis hit 64 as the duo powered Australia to a competitive 186/6 against India in the third T20I at Bellerive Oval on Sunday.

After David’s explosive knock, coming in 38 balls and laced with eight fours and five sixes, got Australia going, Stoinis ensured the momentum continued by smacking eight fours and two sixes in his 39-ball stay at the crease.

For India, a returning Arshdeep Singh took 3-35, while Varun Chakaravarthy claimed 2-33. Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah delivered a masterclass of yorkers and low full tosses, conceding only 16 runs in the final two overs.

Australia’s innings started with Travis Head swiping Arshdeep for four, but he then mis-hit a swat-pull to mid-off on the very next ball. Arshdeep struck again when Josh Inglis pulled straight to square-leg. Promoted to number four, David’s intent was obvious from the start – driving and lofting Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah for boundaries.

He then dispatched Chakaravarthy for a six and a four in the spinner’s first over, before being given a reprieve on 20 when Washington Sundar dropped a sharp chance at point off Bumrah. After lofting Bumrah for another boundary, David greeted Axar Patel with two sixes – the second of which was a colossal 129m hit that went on top of the stadium’s roof.

He then pounced on Shivam Dube’s deliveries to hit a brace of boundaries, before reaching a rapid half-century off just 23 balls by cutting the all-rounder through backward point for four. However, Chakaravarthy shifted the momentum for India with a double strike in the ninth over, dismissing Marsh and Mitchell Owen on successive balls.

While Marsh, struggling to find his rhythm, mistimed a lofted shot to long-off off a slower delivery, Owen lasted just one ball as Chakaravarthy bowled a slower ball that turned sharply from outside off, and he went past his cut to rattle the middle stump. However, David retaliated by smashing the World No. 1 bowler for two sixes.

Stoinis joined the boundary-hitting party by pulling and flicking Shivam Dube for consecutive sixes. But the seamer had the last laugh as David mistimed to long-off, who held on to the chance.

Stoinis and Matthew Short hit three boundaries each to take Australia past 150, before the former received a reprieve when a low diving catch by substitute Rinku Singh was shown to have made contact with the ground. Despite Stoinis falling in the final over when he flicked to Rinku at deep mid-wicket off Arshdeep, Australia managed to cross the 180-mark.

Brief Scores: Australia 186/6 in 20 overs (Tim David 74, Marcus Stoinis 64; Arshdeep Singh 3-35, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-33) against India

