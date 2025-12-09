350 players to go under the hammer at IPL 2026 auction on Dec 16

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) A total of 350 players are set to feature in the IPL 2026 mini auction on December 16 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi as the BCCI revealed the Player Auction list for the 2026 season on Tuesday.

A total of 1390 players registered for the Player Auction, out of which 350 players were shortlisted.

Of the 350 players shortlisted, 240 are Indian and 110 from overseas. The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster.

Franchises will compete for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players.

As many as 40 players have listed themselves at the maximum base price of Rs 2 crore, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi being the only two Indians among them.

Earlier, a total of 173 players have been retained, across teams, including 49 overseas players. A combined purse of Rs 237.55 crore will be available at the auction for a total of 77 player slots.

South African wicketkeepers Quinton de Kock and George Linde, and Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage, who were not part of the longlist, have been included in the final list.

Heading into the auction, Kolkata Knight Riders will have a purse of Rs 64.3 crore, the largest among the group, to fill a maximum of 13 slots with six overseas spots available. Chennai Super Kings will have the second-biggest kitty of Rs 43.4 crore to fill a maximum of nine available slots.

Australia's Cameron Green has been tipped to become the most expensive buy at the upcoming IPL auction as both KKR and CSK, who have the highest purses, are expected to put in strong bids for the allrounder.

