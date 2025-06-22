311 more Indian nationals return home, 1428 evacuated from war-hit Iran so far

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Indian government continues to bring back Indian nationals, including students stranded in the war-torn Iran, under the Operation Sindhu. The latest batch of 311 Indians arrived in the national capital via a special flight from Mashhad, even as the tensions escalated to a new high in the Middle East region following the bombing of key Iranian nuclear facilities by the US bomber planes.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to X on Sunday to share an update on India’s evacuation drive from Iran under the Operation Sindhu, and also gave exact numbers of evacuees from the war-hit zone.

“Operation Sindhu continues. 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 16:30 hrs on 22nd June. 1428 Indian nationals have now been evacuated from Iran,” said Randhir Jaiswal, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, in a tweet.

Kashmiri students comprise a large portion of the contingent, being evacuated from the Gulf state. J&K Students Association also thanked the government for the sustained evacuation drive from the conflict-torn zone.

“The Mahan Air flight (W50071A) from Mashhad, Iran, carrying over 280 Indian students, including 200+ from Kashmir, has safely landed in Delhi. A moment of immense relief and joy for families who waited with anxious hearts,” said the J&K Students Association on X.

It further said, “We thank the Ministry of External Affairs, Government authorities and all those officials engaged in the operation for their swift response, tireless coordination, and support in ensuring the safe evacuation of our students from Mashhad, Iran. Your efforts brought our students home.”

Meanwhile, the Indian government has taken up the task of evacuating the Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals from the Gulf nation, being hit by Israeli and US strikes.

The Embassy of India in Tehran announced on Saturday that citizens of Sri Lanka and Nepal would be evacuated by the Government of India, as per the requests from respective governments.

--IANS

mr/uk