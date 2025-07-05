July 05, 2025 10:06 PM हिंदी

2nd Test: Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs

Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Rishabh Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

Birmingham, July 5 (IANS) Captain Shubman Gill continued his masterly way of making runs by hitting his eighth Test hundred while his deputy Rishabh Pant raised the tempo by smashing a rollicking 65 as India extended their lead to 484 runs after reaching 304/4 in 68 overs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The afternoon session belonged to India, who are now in the driving seat, thanks to the efforts of Gill and Pant, who shared a fourth-wicket stand of 110 runs off 103 balls.

Gill was at his elegant best to hit his fifth Test century against England and third as the Indian captain. He also became just the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to score a century and a double hundred in the same Test match.

Pant began the session by cutting Shoaib Bashir through backward point for four, before Gill flicked a switch by moving across the crease to hammer two fours and as many sixes off Josh Tongue. After Gill, who was 25 off 47 balls at one point, brought up his fifty off 57 balls, Pant followed suit by bringing up his 16th Test fifty off 61 deliveries.

Pant continued to be at his buccaneering best by smashing four quick boundaries, including his trademark falling sweep, before he lost the grip of his bat handle again and landed at midwicket. But the ball was safely caught by long-off, as Pant fell for 65.

Despite Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) not showing much run-making intent in their unbroken 68-run stand, Gill continued to get boundaries before reaching his century off 128 balls by tucking Bashir to mid-off for a single and leaving the crowd in awe of him and his rich vein of form.

It will be interesting to see when India declares their innings and have a go with the ball towards England before stumps arrive.

Earlier in the morning session, KL Rahul hit a calm 55 while Rishabh Pant was at his rollicking, yet chaotic, best to hit an unbeaten 41, as India’s lead swelled to 357 runs after reaching 177/3 in 38 overs at lunch on Day Four. Rahul, resuming the fourth day's play at 28, managed to hit his 18th half-century in Tests, coming off 78 balls, before being castled by Josh Tongue.

Brief scores:

India 587 and 304/4 in 68 overs (Shubman Gill 100 not out, Rishabh Pant 65; Josh Tongue 2-93, Brydon Carse 1-56) lead England 407 by 484 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Madhura Naik speaks against violence by MNS workers over forcing Marathi on non-speakers

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m at Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit

Neeraj Chopra reigns supreme at NC Classic 2025 with a throw of 86.18m

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Bahuda Yatra: Rathas roll toward Srimandir in spirit of devotion and ritual

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav meets Gopal Khemka’s family, slams Nitish Kumar over rising crime in Bihar

India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 in the qualifier to carve path to AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026 Chiang Mai, Thailand, on Saturday. Photo credit: AIFF

Asia Cup Women's Qualifiers: India defeat hosts Thailand 2-1 to carve path to Australia

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Ranveer Singh removes all Instagram posts ahead of his 40th birthday, fans wonder why?

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links (File image)

Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links

'This is just the beginning' says BCA prez after Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes the fastest hundred in Youth ODIs in a match against England U-19 at Worcester in United Kingdon on Saturday.

'This is just the beginning': BCA prez on Suryavanshi's historic ton

Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Rishabh Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs at tea on the fourth day of the second Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

2nd Test: Shubman Gill gets another hundred, Pant smashes 65 as India’s lead swells to 484 runs

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty (File image)

BRICS nations need to build consensus and balance innovation by reinforcing Global South's digital sovereignty  