August 09, 2025 12:58 AM हिंदी

2nd Test: Ravindra, Conway and Nicholls centuries help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls scored centuries to help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS/X

Bulawayo, Aug 8 (IANS) Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls struck rock-solid centuries to propel New Zealand to a mammoth 601/3 in 130 overs at stumps on Day Two of the second Test against Zimbabwe on a flat pitch at Queens Sports Club here on Friday.

It’s also the third time in Test cricket’s history that three batters have crossed 150 in a match. Already 1-0 up in the two-match series, New Zealand have a lead of 476 runs in their ongoing first innings and are yet to declare. With three days remaining in the game, the Black Caps are poised to totally bat out a hapless Zimbabwe side.

Resuming the day from 87, Conway went on to notch up his fifth Test century before being dismissed for 153. It also marked his first red-ball hundred in over two years and took him past 2000 Test runs. He also shared a 62-run stand with nightwatchman Jacob Duffy, who hit a dogged 30.

Nicholls, who was left out of the New Zealand Test side for all of 2024, made a strong case for further selection by hitting his tenth Test hundred and ended the day unbeaten on 150. Ravindra joined in the Black Caps run-fest with a 104-ball hundred - his fastest century in Tests — and remained unbeaten on 165.

He also shared a mammoth 256-run partnership with Nicholls to put New Zealand in the pole position of winning the match and series. Zimbabwe used seven bowlers, with three of them - Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, and Vincent Masekesa - conceding over 100 runs each. Interestingly, the trio are the only wicket-takers for Zimbabwe in what was a day of hard toil for them.

With the pitch offering little assistance and their bowlers tiring rapidly, Zimbabwe face an uphill task just to remain competitive in what’s turning into a lopsided contest against a formidable New Zealand outfit.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 125 trail New Zealand 601/3 in 130 overs (Rachin Ravindra 165 not out, Devon Conway 153, Henry Nicholls 150 not out; Blessing Muzarabani 1-101) by 476 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart'

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart'

Arsh Virk vs Rino Thomas epic 90kg battle makes history as first 5-round main card encounter in Season 2 of the Pro Panja League at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Training Centre for Disability Sports in Gwalior on Friday.

Pro Panja League: Arsh Virk vs Rino Thomas makes history as first 5-round main card encounter

All-Round brilliance powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-run win over New Delhi Tigers in Season 2 of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: DDCA

DPL 2025: All-round brilliance powers Purani Dilli 6 to 10-run win over New Delhi Tigers

Gehlot questions EC's impartiality, accuses poll panel of bias

Gehlot questions EC's impartiality, accuses poll panel of bias (Ld)

Lu Zhuoling won gold medal in the women's Wushu Taijiquan-Taijijian, Germany wins Latin dance gold at World Games, China finishes fourth in Chengdu, China, on Friday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Germany wins Latin dance gold at World Games, China finishes fourth

Manipur violence: Displaced people to be resettled in original villages

Manipur violence: Displaced people to be resettled in original villages

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan to Jhoot Ki Dukaan’: Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘attacking’ ECI

‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan to Jhoot Ki Dukaan’: Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘attacking’ ECI

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Henry Nicholls scored centuries to help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe on the second day of the second Test at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Friday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS/X

2nd Test: Ravindra, Conway and Nicholls centuries help New Zealand pile misery on listless Zimbabwe

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

Himani Shivpuri reveals 'Raksha Bandhan has always held a sacred place in my heart'

Dipika Kakar thanks her supporter for 'being the reason of my smile so many time'

Dipika Kakar thanks her supporter for 'being the reason of my smile so many time'