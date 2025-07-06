2nd Test: If England get a draw, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack, says Hussain

Birmingham, July 6 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain said the pressure will be on India to win the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test as day five will show whether the Shubman Gill-led side can get the remaining seven wickets to level the series at Edgbaston.

The start of day five’s play was delayed due to rain and it has made India’s task tougher after picking three scalps in the final session on day four to kickstart their defence of 608 on a bright note. "There is a lot of pressure on India. You must think a lot of England to set them 600."

"If they get a draw people will ask why they batted on so long, people will ask whether Gill trusts his attack. I think he does trust his attack but today will show whether they can get those seven wickets or not," said Hussain on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

He also said whenever England get to bat once the rain delay is over, they should aim to show positive intent. "I think the focus is on (picking) the seven wickets rather than the target but also on how England play. They have very rarely been in this situation and openly stated they don’t play for draws."

"I think they need positive intent and not to go into their shell. You don’t want them just blocking but you don’t want recklessness either. It's about winning the series, not just a one-off Test."

Mark Butcher, the former England cricketer, feels the Ben Stokes-led side should consider a draw in Birmingham, if rain helps them escape with it, as a win. "I don’t think it takes too much of a shift of attitude for England (to contemplate the draw). You could look upon escaping from this game as a win in itself."

"England talk about being in the entertainment business - well, we can all remember entertaining draws, people on the edges of their seats with a wicket needed and three overs left, or whatever it might be. Are the fans going to be more entertained by you falling over in a heap or by you clinging on by your finger nails at the back end of the day?"

"I think we know the answer to that. And I think it would be a massive feather in the cap of this team if they were able to do it. I also think that all the motivation England need was India not declaring until late last night. They are giving you a gilt-edged chance to escape from here without losing a match that they really and truly should have been buried in. Use that to your advantage," he concluded.

