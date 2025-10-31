2nd T20I: Marsh’s 46 gives Australia four-wicket win over India, take 1-0 series lead

Melbourne, Oct 31 (IANS) Skipper Mitchell Marsh hit a brisk 46 as Australia secured a four-wicket win over India in the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, and took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Travis Head’s 28 provided early impetus, along with Marsh’s knock, ensuring that the hosts reached home with 40 balls remaining. The duo’s early stand ensured Australia never looked in trouble to chase 126, despite a few wickets falling at the fag end. India’s bowlers did manage to inject some late drama into the contest, but it was too little, too late.

Josh Hazlewood was the standout performer with the ball, delivering a decisive opening spell that dismantled India’s top order. His figures of 3-13 laid the foundation for Australia’s win, with the rest of the bowling unit offering solid support to restrict India to 125 in 18.4 overs, despite Abhishek Sharma top-scoring with 68.

Australia’s chase was aided early by an uncharacteristically expensive over from Jasprit Bumrah, as he conceded 18 runs in the third over. That released early pressure and handed momentum to the hosts. Harshit Rana’s no-ball and being hit for two sixes added to India’s woes, as 20 runs came off the fourth over.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav was forced to turn to his spin-bowling options, and Varun Chakaravarthy provided India with their first breakthrough - dismissing a rollicking Head courtesy of a sensational boundary catch from Tilak Varma, who tossed the ball in the air, went out, and then came back in to complete the catch.

Marsh continued to lead Australia’s charge by punishing anything in the good-length zone with powerful strokes through the leg side off Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy. India did manage to remove Marsh for 46 off 26 balls in the eighth over when Kuldeep’s wide and full delivery forced him to hole out to long-off. Ironically, the over also turned out to be Kuldeep’s most expensive in T20Is, leaking 20 runs.

Chakaravarthy struck again to dismiss Tim David, who pushed forward with hard hands and could only offer a return catch back to the spinner. Kuldeep came back to trap Josh Inglis lbw with a quicker delivery, while Mitchell Owen nicked behind off Bumrah, who castled Matthew Short for a duck. Despite the late wobble, Marcus Stoinis ensured that Australia managed to get over the line and go into the lead in the series.

Brief Scores: India 125/10 in 18.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68, Harshit Rana 35; Josh Hazlewood 3-13, Nathan Ellis 2-21) lost to Australia 126/6 in 13.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 46, Travis Head 28, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-23, Kuldeep Yadav 2-45) by four wickets.

--IANS

nr/ab