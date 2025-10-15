27 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Raipur, Oct 15 (IANS) As many as 27 active Maoists surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Wednesday, marking a major step forward in the state's efforts to curb left-wing extremism.

Among those who laid down arms were two hard-core cadres from the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-01, a dreaded wing of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

Both individuals had been on the radar of security agencies for years and carried substantial rewards on their heads, reflecting their seniority and involvement in violent activities across the Bastar region.

According to official sources, the total reward value associated with the surrendered group amounts to Rs 50 lakh. The breakdown includes one Maoist with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, three others with Rs 8 lakh each, one with Rs 9 lakh, two with Rs 2 lakh each, and nine Maoists carrying Rs 1 lakh rewards apiece. Those who surrendered include 10 women and 17 male Maoists.

Police officials said that the impact of the ongoing Chhattisgarh Navsankalp Surrender Policy and the Niyat Nella Nar scheme is clearly visible in the interior areas.

The remaining individuals were active foot soldiers without declared bounties but were reportedly involved in logistical support and local-level mobilisation.

The surrender is being seen as a result of sustained pressure from joint security operations and the growing impact of state-led rehabilitation initiatives.

Officials believe that the move will send a strong message to other active cadres and could trigger a wave of defections from the Maoist ranks, especially in the volatile southern districts of Chhattisgarh. Local police and paramilitary forces have intensified their outreach programmes in recent months, offering safe passage, financial aid, and vocational training to those willing to renounce violence.

The surrendered Maoists will now be processed under the state's surrender and rehabilitation policy, which aims to reintegrate former insurgents into mainstream society. This development comes at a time when the state is gearing up for heightened security measures ahead of the festive season and upcoming elections.

With the surrender of these 27 individuals, authorities hope to further weaken the operational capabilities of the Maoist network and restore peace in the region.

The district administration has lauded the move, calling it a "turning point" in the fight against extremism and a "victory for dialogue over destruction".

--IANS

sktr/svn