2026 set to break new records with ‘Make in India’ and PLI schemes firmly in place

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India’s electronics and semiconductor journey has moved from intent to execution – creating several new highs this year -- and 2026 is set to break new records with ‘Make in India’ and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes firmly in place -- establishing India as a competitive and trusted electronics manufacturing destination globally.

According to government data, electronics production has increased sharply from about Rs 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15 to around Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024–25. Electronics exports have also risen from Rs 38,000 crore to more than Rs 3.27 lakh crore during the same period.

India had only two mobile phone manufacturing units in 2014-15, which has now increased to around 300 units. Mobile phone production has grown from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 5.45 lakh crore, while exports have surged from Rs 1,500 crore to nearly Rs 2 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0), located in 10 states with projected investments of Rs 1,46,846 crore, have estimated to generate about 1.80 lakh jobs.

Over the past decade, India’s manufacturing base, particularly in electronics and mobile phones, has expanded substantially, and the country has emerged as a net exporter in several key sectors.

According to Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA, this year marked a defining phase for 'Make in India', with the PLI framework firmly establishing India as a competitive and trusted electronics manufacturing destination.

“PLI has accelerated scale, deepened localisation, expanded exports and integrated India into global value chains. As we head into the next phase that is 2026. The sustained policy continuity, faster approvals and focus on component ecosystems will be critical to moving India from volume led manufacturing to high value, innovation-driven production,” he said in a statement.

Ashok Chandak, President of the India Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA) and SEMI India, said that India’s electronics growth story is no longer episodic — it is structural.

Policymakers, global and Indian industry leaders, and ecosystem stakeholders are now aligned on building resilient, sustainable, and globally competitive value chains, he mentioned.

“As discussions in 2025 highlighted — spanning policies and incentives, electronics value addition, skilling, academic partnerships, and industry collaboration — the next phase must focus on execution, joint R&D, and technology transfer. The increased use of locally made semiconductors and components will be central to deeper value addition and the long-term success of India’s electronics industry,” Chandak noted.

India’s semiconductor journey has also moved from intent to execution, marking a clear structural shift.

Key priorities discussed in 2025, including semiconductor policies and incentives, human capital development, fabs, advanced packaging and OSAT, academic partnerships, and industry engagement, underscore the need for joint R&D, technology transfer, and well-defined pathways to scale.

Under the Semicon India Programme, 10 units have been approved with an investment of Rs 1.6 lakh crore, which include silicon fab, silicon carbide fab, advanced packaging, and memory packaging.

“Over the next three years, disciplined execution and localisation across design, manufacturing, and advanced packaging will be critical to enable chips for high-volume electronic products consumed locally,” said Chandak.

The government also launched a production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) for large-scale electronics manufacturing of mobile phones and certain specified components. The scheme has attracted investment of Rs 14,065 crore up to October 2025.

To target the manufacturing of IT Hardware, the government launched PLI for IT Hardware for promoting the manufacturing of laptops, tablets, servers and ultra small form factor (USFF) devices. PLI for IT hardware have attracted investment of Rs 846 crore till October 2025.

