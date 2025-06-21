June 21, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

1st Test: Pant breaks 12-year-old Dhoni's record with century at Headingley

Rishabh Pant breaks 12-year-old record of M.S Dhoni with century in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: RishabhPant/X

Leeds, June 21 (IANS) Rishabh Pant shattered a significant Indian Test record on Saturday as he surpassed M.S. Dhoni to become the wicketkeeper with the most Test centuries for India during the first Test against England at Headingley.

The landmark moment came when Pant brought up his seventh Test hundred, and fourth against England, with a sensational one-handed six over midwicket — a shot that encapsulated the audacity and brilliance of a player redefining the wicketkeeper-batter role in modern cricket.

Resuming Day 2 of the first Test on 65 not out, Pant displayed immense maturity and poise in the early hours of play. Batting alongside India captain Shubman Gill, who was unbeaten on 127, Pant absorbed the early pressure from England’s bowlers before unleashing his trademark attacking strokes.

Pant’s milestone put him ahead of Dhoni in SENA centuries and brought him level with England’s Les Ames on five away hundreds, behind only Andy Flower (6) and Adam Gilchrist (10) among wicketkeepers. The knock also placed Pant among India’s finest overseas performers, as he closed in on 2,000 away Test runs, further proving his ability to deliver in testing conditions.

This latest century added to a growing list of career milestones. On Day 1, Pant became just the 27th Indian batter to reach 3,000 Test runs — a feat he achieved in just his 76th innings. With seven centuries and 15 fifties, the left-hander continues to build an impressive red-ball résumé, all while dancing with danger — he has fallen in the 90s seven times in his career, making every completed ton that much sweeter.

His numbers against England now stand out even more — over 875 runs at an average above 43, with four centuries — and his performance at Headingley only strengthened his reputation as a big-match player. Pant now also has three Test centuries in England, equalling the tallies of Les Ames and Alan Knott, and trailing only Alec Stewart and Matt Prior among wicketkeepers.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as Indian batters did, says former England pacer Stuart Broad. Photo credit: England Cricket

1st Test: Don’t think England will find batting quite as easy as Indian batters did, says Broad

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims celebrate International Day of Yoga in Tibet

Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims celebrate International Day of Yoga in Tibet

Phenomenal Jasprit Bumrah is best in the world, can change the game: Mark Wood

1st Test: Phenomenal Bumrah is best in the world, can change the game: Mark Wood

PM Modi to embark on multi-nation tour in July as India builds global consensus on combatting terror (File image)

PM Modi to embark on multi-nation tour in July as India builds global consensus on combatting terror

Shefali Shah drops a beautiful rendition of 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' this World Music Day

Shefali Shah drops a beautiful rendition of 'Phir Le Aaya Dil' this World Music Day

BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over Gaza, Iran remarks; AIMIM extends support

BJP slams Sonia Gandhi over Gaza, Iran remarks; AIMIM extends support

Josh Tongue picks four wickets as England bowl out India for 471 despite Rishabh Pant’s 134 in the first Test in Leeds on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Josh Tongue picks four as England bowl out India for 471 despite Pant’s 134

Ayurveda: The Double Helix of Life — A Documentary that doesn’t promise answers but asks better questions

Ayurveda: The Double Helix of Life — A Documentary that doesn’t promise answers but asks better questions

'The real cinema is yet to begin': Nitin Gadkari on developments in PM Modi-led regime

Past 11 years were 'news reel', real film yet to begin: Nitin Gadkari on 2029 polls

PM Modi held 200 rallies in Bihar, each costing Rs 100 crore: Tejashwi Yadav

PM Modi held 200 rallies in Bihar, each costing Rs 100 crore: Tejashwi Yadav