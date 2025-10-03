October 03, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

1st Test: Jurel, Jadeja's fifties swell India's lead to 164 runs at tea against West Indies

1st Test: Jurel and Jadeja's fifties help India extend lead to 164 runs against West Indies

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja struck unbeaten fifties to help India extend their lead to 164 runs at tea on day two of the first Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

At tea, India reached 326/4 in 96 overs, with Jurel and Jadeja unbeaten on 68 and 50, respectively, with their unbroken 108-run stand steering the hosts into a commanding position.

The session began with a brief window of hope for the West Indies as Jomel Warrican removed centurion KL Rahul for exactly 100 in the very first over after lunch. Rahul’s dismissal – of being caught at cover attempting a loose drive - was reminiscent of his lapse in the Hyderabad Test against England in 2024, a moment that had turned the tide in that match.

But this time, India didn’t let the momentum slip, thanks to Jurel, who peppered the square of the off-side region with boundaries. Jadeja, meanwhile, launched four sixes off Warrican by using his feet to neutralise the left-arm spinner’s threat.

Jurel, getting a chance to play due to Rishabh Pant being injured, showcased a blend of composure and class while handling both reverse swing and spin with maturity. His defence was tested by Jayden Seales, who found movement with the older ball, but he held firm, and grew in confidence after surviving an lbw appeal.

West Indies’ decision to delay the second new ball raised eyebrows, as persisting with the old ball allowed India to dictate terms.

Warrican offered variations and challenged the batters with changes in pace and trajectory. But Jadeja’s footwork and aggression kept him at bay. Jurel, fresh off a 140 against Australia A, looked every bit a solid batter in his strokeplay and defence, as 108 runs came off the second session for the loss of Rahul.

With six wickets in hand and two set batters at the crease on a pitch showing signs of crumbling, India will look to accelerate post-tea. West Indies, who have still held back from taking the new ball, need a breakthrough soon to prevent the game from going out of their reach.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 in 44.1 overs (Justin Greaves 32; Mohammed Siraj 4-40) lead India 326/4 in 96 overs (KL Rahul 100, Dhruv Jurel 68 not out; Roston Chase 2-63, Jayden Seales 1-46) by 164 runs

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy (Photo credit: Hombale Films/X)

Makers of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' request audiences not to support piracy

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Yash calls Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 a ‘new benchmark for Kannada & Indian cinema’

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Neeraj Ghaywan issues clarification on reports of him compensating ‘Homebound’ family with only Rs 10, 000

Women's World Cup: Knight set to play 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Women's WC: Knight set for 150th ODI as England opt to bowl against South Africa

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Nimrat Kaur gets nostalgic on a Shikara Ride, revisits childhood memories at Dal Lake

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations (File image)

Germany: Munich airport reopens after drone sightings forced suspension of flight operations

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Akshay Kumar shares disturbing incident when his daughter was asked for nude pictures

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable picture of daughter Malti Marie engaged in learning activities 

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

INS Sahyadri arrives at Malaysia's Kemaman Port, set to enhance bilateral engagement

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors (Photo credit: IANS/PR)

Actor, director Umapathy Ramaiah's film featuring Natty in the lead goes on floors